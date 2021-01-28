What's on TV for Thursday, January 28

The Mayor is rolling out some new safety initiatives tonight on Mr. Mayor. The Super Squad gets some devastating news tonight on Legacies, and the chefs on Hell’s Kitchen are prepping food for couples that are planning to get married in the restaurant tonight.

Mr. Mayor

Ted Danson’s latest comedy Mr. Mayor is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight the mayor rolls out some new safety initiatives, while Arpi is training him for a big challenge. Mikaela and Tommy have love on the brain.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Celebrities are once again spinning the wheel tonight on Wheel of Fortune. Tonight's celebrity guests include Constance Zimmer, Maria Menounos, And Yvette Nicole Brown.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Star Trek: Discovery

Tonight on a repeat episode of Star Trek: Discovery, Burnham and the crew are faced with the harsh reality of the war that has occurred during their absence. In order to move forward, Starfleet must use unconventional tactics and sources to take their next action against the Klingons.

Watch at 10pm EST on CBS

Legacies

Tonight on a new episode of Legacies, the Super Squad learns from devastating news involving one of their own and pull out all the stops in order to help. Later, Sheriff Mac helps Alaric get some affairs in order.

Watch at 6pm ET on the CW

Hell's Kitchen

The chefs are back in the kitchen tonight prepping food for 15 couples that will also get married inside the restaurant. The teams each have to make a post-wedding brunch, and the winner gets a trip to Lake Tahoe.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX