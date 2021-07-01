What's on TV for Thursday, July 1

A frustrated Rio takes matters into his own hands tonight on a new episode of Good Girls. The makers create a dozen unique cookies on a new episode of Making It, and after 13 grueling weeks of competition, the chefs must create the best four-course meal of their lives for their final challenge of Top Chef tonight.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Good Girls

Last week we learned that Good Girls wasn't renewed for a new season, which means this episode is one of its last. Tonight a frustrated Rio takes matters into his own hands. More complications arise as the strip club undertakes some trouble, and Dean forges an unexpected alliance with Stan.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Making It

Tonight on a new episode of Making It, Nick and Amy embrace the theme of sharing as the Makers create a dozen unique cookies for a cookie swap, transforming various types one can buy at the grocery store.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

The Mighty Ones: Season 2

The misadventures of The Mighty Ones continue as they explore their backyard wonderland and learn more about the strange creatures they share it with. A flood forces the Mighty Ones to live as pirates searching for dry land, Rocksy dabbles in a home makeover, and Very Berry makes a new feathery “friend” who may or may not see her as food. These mighty little beings are relatively fearless, a little misguided and always have each others’ backs come snow, wind or any atmospheric phenomenon that threatens the yard they call home.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Top Chef

Tonight on a new episode of Top Chef, after 13 grueling weeks of competition, the chefs must create the best four-course meal of their lives for their final challenge at Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Bravo

Audible

Amaree Mckenstry-Hall and his teammates at Maryland School for the Deaf pursue success in football while coping with personal struggles and tragedy.

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Hustler

Tonight on a new episode of The Hustler, five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show where Ivy League schools and truffles are clues to discovering the identity of The Hustler.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC