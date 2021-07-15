What's on TV for Thursday, July 15

Beth is running for City Council tonight on Good Girls, just as tensions start to rise between Nick and Rio. Season 2 of Never Have I Ever arrives on Netflix today, and teams are tasked with building a structure in mid-air tonight on LEGO Masters.



Good Girls

We're nearing the end of Good Girls. Tonight on the show, Beth runs for City Council as tensions rise between Nick and Rio. Nancy, down on her luck, offers Annie some unlikely relationship advice. Ruby becomes suspicious of Stan's new venture.

Never Have I Ever: Season 2

A new love life, a new classmate and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi plenty more ways to make courageous moves... and questionable decisions.

LEGO Masters

Tonight on LEGO Masters, the remaining contestants are expected to raise the stakes and elevate their work when the teams are tasked with building a structure in mid-air.

The Outpost

Tonight on The Outpost, Garret wants Talon to take the throne, while a mysterious assassin seeks revenge. Falista mourns for Tobin but hatches a new plan.

My Unorthodox Life

Follow Julia Haart, Elite World Group CEO and a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and her adult kids in this reality series.

El Cid

El Cid returns for a second season, picking up after the death of King Fernando. His sons, Sancho, Alfonso and García, rule the kingdoms of Castilla, León and Galicia, respectively. Ruy is now a knight – a step before becoming a true hero – but he will have to make some very difficult decisions along the way. Will it be Amina or Jimena? Sancho or Alfonso? Loyalty or glory? Peace or war? Battles, love, politics, intrigue, treason, death, and power struggles provide a rich backdrop for the second season of El Cid, which chronicles the real life odyssey of Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar: a hero and legend, who was accused of being a traitor by his enemies.

Top Chef Amateurs

Top Chef alums, Gregory Gourdet and Isaac Toups, help a vegan chef and a former CIA agent get sinfully creative when cooking for judges Gail Simmons, Dale Talde and Kwame Onwuachi.

