What's on TV for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Weird day of the week, Thursdays. We're over that mid-week hump, but we're not quite at the weekend just yet. Also, historically a weird engagement day for social media across the board. What is everyone doing? Can't possibly be working! Either way - we're here, it's Thursday, and there's a whole new world of stuff to watch.

Today's flavors come in several varieties. You may have noticed that Major League Baseball has returned. You've got several options there if you're craving that good ol' sports content. We've also got a selection of great movies, some reality TV, and a couple late (and late, late) not options!

MLB Baseball: Yankees vs. Nationals

I know precisely two things about baseball, so I won't try and jerk anyone around here. The first is that folks are very excited that MLB is back after a long season and uncertainty whether we would actually get sports again this year. The second is that we all want the Yankees to lose.

Ok, maybe it three things-- here's how you can watch MLB games if you broke up with your cable company.

Watch at 5:00PM EST on ESPN

Moulin Rouge

Because you can, can, can! Also because it's great, great, great! Moulin Rouge is exactly the kind of fun and visually beautiful movies to help get you through that one last sleep before the weekend. Plus, the music is exceptional and you get to look at Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman, so literally everybody wins.

Watch at 4:20PM EST on HBO2

'Black Mirror'

Do you really need an excuse to bury yourself in a Netflix binge? Black Mirror falls under that category where it might be either the best or the worst quarantine binge possible, depending on your personality type. If you get easily stressed out by our ever-deepening reliance on technology, it might be best to hold off. Otherwise, dive in and get this binge on the road!

Stream on Netflix any time.

Flipping Across America

If you're looking for that sweet, sweet house flipping content, Flipping Across America returns tonight with a brand new episode. Luke and Clint have to convert a triplex from the 1900s in Boise, while Jessie and Tina tackle a turn-of-the-century home in the Redlands. What sort of remodeling surprises are in store? Who knows! Give yourself a Thursday treat and find out.

Watch at 8:00PM EST on HGTV.

A Few Good Men

There are few objectively perfect movies. A Few Good Men is one of them. It doesn't matter which actor you're tuned in for, every single person delivers a perfect performance. That's difficult no matter what, but it's especially difficult when your cast is as stacked as this one. Demi Moore, Tom Cruise (yeah, that order is intentional), Jack Nicholson, Keifer Sutherland.

Watch at 6:00PM EST on Sundance

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Have you ever thought to yourself "dang, I'd love to listen to Stephen Colbert and Ava DuVernay have a chat"? Well, good, because that's exactly what's happening on tonight's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Intrepid late-night host meets visionary and trailblazing director? Yes, please.

Watch at 10:35 EST on CBS.

The Late, Late Show with James Corden

Listen. You're already on the couch, the remote's on the table (which obviously means you're going to have to sit up) and you're not quite ready to go to bed yet. Why not stick around at watch The Late, Late Show with James Corden? Tonight's episode features Ben Schwarts and Thomas Middleditch, so you know you're going to have a good laugh. End the day on a fun note!

Watch at 11:37PM EST on CBS.