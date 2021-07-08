What's on TV for Thursday, July 8

Thanks to its recent cancellation, we’re nearing the final episode of Good Girls. On Tonight’s new episode, Rio inserts himself in the girls' new business to Beth's dismay. On a new episode of Making It, Nick and Amy task the Makers with the Mega Craft, the biggest challenge ever, and My Wife and Kids arrives on Hulu today.

Good Girls

We're getting close to the final episode of Good Girls. On tonight's new episode, Rio inserts himself in the girls' new business to Beth's dismay. Phoebe discovers a bombshell in the case and returns to Detroit.

Making It

Tonight on a new episode of Making It, Nick and Amy task the Makers with the Mega Craft, the biggest challenge ever. They will convert a regular closet into a completely new room, dedicated to a loved one.

My Wife and Kids

It's both the 20th Anniversary for My Wife and Kids and the shows streaming Premiere! - Michael Kyle is a modern-day patriarch who rules his household with a unique parenting style. He teaches his children life lessons with his own brand of humorous wisdom. Janet, Michael's wife, maintains a fine balance between taking care of their home, building her career and trading punchlines with her husband. Their three children are high-school student Michael Jr. who is a regular recipient of his father's witty, disciplinary ways; their moody, adolescent daughter, Claire whose favorite hobby is asking Dad for money, and six-year-old Kady, who rarely lets Daddy have the last word.

2021 National Spelling Bee: Finals

The finals of the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee are going down tonight. Tonight's competition is featuring 10-12 spellers in Orlando, Florida.

Restaurant: Impossible

Tonight on Restaurant: Impossible, Katie has bitten off more than she can chew at Grille No. 13 in Waldorf, Md. She's $350,000 in debt and has no time to spend with her infant daughter.

Dogs

On season 2 of Dogs, their love for dogs — and their dogs' love for them — becomes a lifeline for an astronaut, a Brazilian priest, a college mascot's caregiver and more.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House.

