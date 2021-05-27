What's on TV for Thursday, May 27

The iHeart Music Awards are tonight! Levi gets accepted into the vaccine trial tonight on a new episode of Grey’s Anatomy, and Garland asks Benson to investigate an unusual domestic violence case on a new episode of Law & Order: SVU.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

iHeart Music Awards

The iHeart Music Awards are tonight! Tonight's show is celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2021.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Grey's Anatomy

Tonight on a new episode of Grey's Anatomy, Levi gets accepted into the vaccine trial. Meanwhile, Amelia and Owen treat a car crash patient, and Hayes and Jo are met with Luna's legal guardian.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

Law & Order: SVU

On a new episode of Law & Order: SVU tonight, Garland asks Benson to investigate an unusual domestic violence case when his neighbor is found injured.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Station 19

Tonight on Station 19, When Vic helps her parents through a devastating loss, they have a long overdue conversation about the anguish of being Black in America.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Black Space

A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school.

Watch anytime on Netflix

United States of Al

Tonight on a new episode of United States of Al, When Hazel starts planning her 11th birthday party, she learns that Al doesn't know when his birthday is so she invites him to share the day with her.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on CBS