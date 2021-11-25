What's on TV for Thursday, Nov. 25

Happy Thanksgiving! While you're chowing down on that turkey you've got a ton of programming options ranging from the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and NFL football to a new film starring Jake Johnson and Susan Sarandon.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide or check out the What to Watch Thanksgiving TV guide.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

It's time for the 95th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Catch all the performances and the amazing floats live this morning (it will also be re-airing at 2 p.m. ET in the afternoon)

Watch live at 9 a.m. ET on NBC.

Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

Thanksgiving football kicks off this afternoon with the Chicago Bears playing the Detroit Lions from Ford Field in Detroit.

Watch at 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys

The football action continues into the evening with the Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys. That game is being played from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Watch at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Buffalo Bills vs New Orleans Saints

Once you've finished that turkey, you can catch the Buffalo Bills vs the New Orleans Saints tonight. The game is being played from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

National Dog Show 2021

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a dog show. John O'Hurley hosts the 20th year of celebrating man's best friend in this family favorite holiday special, alongside expert analyst and American Kennel Club-licensed judge David Frei.

Watch at noon ET on NBC; it will re-air at 9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports.

Christmas Cookie Challenge

Now that Thanksgiving is behind us it's time to roll into Christmas. Tonight five top cookie makers create Christmas cookies that reflect decades past. Then, they craft 3-D edible snow globes with 360-degree shine.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on the Food Network.

Ride the Eagle

When Leif’s estranged mother dies, she leaves him a "conditional inheritance." Before he can move into her cabin, he has to complete her elaborate to-do list in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy starring Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons and D’Arcy Carden.

Watch anytime on Hulu.