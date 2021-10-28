What's on TV for Thursday, Oct. 28
By Emily Price
The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Arizona Cardinals tonight!
The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football; a kidnapping poses a test for the capabilities of the Task Force on a new episode of The Blacklist; and Sheldon, Missy and Georgie adapt to new living arrangements on a new episode of Young Sheldon.
📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.
Thursday Night Football
Tonight, the Green Bay Packers are taking on the Arizona Cardinals in some football. Tonight's game is being played from State Farm Stadium.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
College Football
Tonight, South Florida is taking on East Carolina in some college football. Tonight's game is being played from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The Blacklist
The Blacklist is back! Tonight on a new episode, a kidnapping poses a test for the capabilities of the Task Force as they contend with a mysterious pirating organization.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Young Sheldon
Tonight on a new episode of Young Sheldon, Sheldon, Missy and Georgie adapt to new living arrangements. Also, Meemaw opens a gambling room.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Legacies
Tonight on a new Legacies, Hope realizes she has a difficult choice to make, much to Alaric's disapproval. Kaleb and MG come up with their own plan to help Hope as Hope seeks help from Josie and Lizzie.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.
Walker
Tonight on the season 2 premiere of Walker, Walker realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James, who confesses to him the real reason Micki went undercover.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.
