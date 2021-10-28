What's on TV for Thursday, Oct. 28

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football; a kidnapping poses a test for the capabilities of the Task Force on a new episode of The Blacklist; and Sheldon, Missy and Georgie adapt to new living arrangements on a new episode of Young Sheldon.

Tonight, the Green Bay Packers are taking on the Arizona Cardinals in some football. Tonight's game is being played from State Farm Stadium.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Tonight, South Florida is taking on East Carolina in some college football. Tonight's game is being played from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Blacklist

The Blacklist is back! Tonight on a new episode, a kidnapping poses a test for the capabilities of the Task Force as they contend with a mysterious pirating organization.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Young Sheldon

Tonight on a new episode of Young Sheldon, Sheldon, Missy and Georgie adapt to new living arrangements. Also, Meemaw opens a gambling room.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Legacies

Tonight on a new Legacies, Hope realizes she has a difficult choice to make, much to Alaric's disapproval. Kaleb and MG come up with their own plan to help Hope as Hope seeks help from Josie and Lizzie.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Walker

Tonight on the season 2 premiere of Walker, Walker realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James, who confesses to him the real reason Micki went undercover.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.