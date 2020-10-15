What's on TV for Thursday, October 15

Keeping up With the Kardashians is coming to an end next season, but you can catch a new episode of the show tonight. Home improvement enthusiasts can watch a new episode of Flip or Flop on HGTV at 9pm EDT, and The Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting arrives on Netflix today.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Keeping up With the Kardashians

Keeping up With the Kardashians is set to end next seasons, but there’s still some action to catch before it does. On tonight’s episode, Khloe takes her best friend on one last trip before her due date, but worries she might go into early labor. The family also deals with the fallout of Kendall and Kylie's big fight in Palm Springs.

Watch at 8pm EDT on E!

Flip or Flop

Sometimes flipping a house turns out great. Other times, that flip turns out to be more like a flop. On Flip or Flop tonight a couple finds a small house in California that's ripe for flipping; however, they also discover that the addition is unpermitted so they'll need to bring it up to code or tear it down.

Watch at 9pm EDT on HGTV

The Bradshaw Bunch

E! newest reality show The Bradshaw Bunch has a new episode tonight. On tonight's how Terry and his girls get involved in Rachel's love life. The family also has to talk Terry out of becoming the spokesperson for a product.

Watch at 9pm EDT on E!

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng) and potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as "The Grand Guignol" (Tom Felton), a glamorous witch named "Peggy Drood" (Indya Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters. Based on the first installment of Joe Ballarini's popular scary book series of the same name, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is directed by Rachel Talalay, produced by Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp, with Naia Cucukov, Tom Pollock, and Ilona Herzberg executive producing. Alessio Scalzotto, Tamsen McDonough, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, and Ricky He also co-star in this action-packed adventure about working together to overcome your fears.

Watch anytime on Netflix

House Hunters International

Has quarantine had you dreaming of making an international move? Tonight on House Hunters International a couple starting a natural wine business decides to relocate to Barcelona. While he's hoping for a modern property near the mountains, she has her eye on a traditional Spanish home with outdoor space for her dog.

Watch at 10:30pm EDT on HGTV