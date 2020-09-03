What's on TV for Thursday, September 3

What is all that yoga you’ve been doing has actually be surpassing your superpowers? That’s the idea behind the Netflix film Freaks - You’re One of Us that drops today.

Gameshow fans can catch new episodes of To Tell the Truth and Celebrity Game Face, and House Hunters International heads to Guanacaste.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Freaks - You're One of Us

In this Netflix Original film, a working mom discovers that she actually has superhero powers that she’s been suppressing for years with meditation. Once she realizes she has them, she joins forces with two people like her in order to use her powers to fight for a better world.

Watch anytime on Netflix

To Tell The Truth

Anthony Anderson hosts a new episode of To Tell the Truth tonight. On the show, celebrity panelists quiz three contestants to identify two imposters. Tonight’s episode includes Bob Saget; Brad Garrett; Sherri Shepherd; and Nikki Glaser.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC

Love, Guaranteed

Can a dating site guarantee love? One did, and now a man that didn’t find it has decided to sue. In this Netflix Original film Nick, played by Damon Wayans Jr., wants to sue the site, and hires Susan, played by Rachel Leigh Cook, to sue the company. As the case continues; however, the two discover that they might have feelings for each other.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Big Brother

It’s elimination night on Big Brother! Always the most drama-filled night of the week, there’s bound to be a few surprises as the houseguests cast their votes for who to kick out this week. Based on how things go, we’ll also probably have an even better idea of who has a good chance of winning that $500,000 prize at the end of the season.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on CBS

Celebrity Game Face

Kevin Hart is hosting another episode of Celebrity Game Face tonight where celebrity couples will compete against each other in games ranging from trivia to unexpected challenges.

Watch tonight at 10pm EDT on E!

House Hunters International

A couple that just sold their bar in Tacoma are looking to relocate to Guanacaste in order to find a slower pace of life. While they’re looking to semi-retire, they’ll also need to still work to make ends meet, so they’re hoping to find a home that can also be used for their next business: a BnB.

Watch tonight at 10:30pm on HGTV