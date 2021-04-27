What's on TV for Tuesday, April 27

Tonight the New York Islanders are hitting the ice against the Washington Capitals, Jessica is getting close to her ex-husband so she can get more details for her new tell-all book on Prodigal Son, and Kenan is preparing his daughters for the annual Atlanta Hair Show.

NHL Hockey

Tonight the New York Islanders are hitting the ice against the Washington Capitals. Tonight's game is being played live from the home of the Capitals, Capital One Arena.

Watch at 7pm EDT on FOX Sports

Prodigal Son

Tonight on Prodigal Son, as Malcolm distances himself from Martin, Jessica does the opposite, diving head-first into the past for the sake of her tell-all book.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Kenan

On a new episode of Kenan tonight, Kenan, Rick, Gary and Mika prepare the girls for the annual Atlanta Hair Show, but Kenan is feeling the pressure because it was one of Cori's favorite events.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on NBC

Young Rock

On a new episode of Young Rock, after a devastating injury, Dwayne strives to get his college football career back on track.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

NCIS

Tonight on a new episode of NCIS, evidence from the stabbing of a Marine sergeant leads Torres to meet his father.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

The Resident

Tonight on The Resident, When a tornado touches down in Atlanta with Chastain directly in its path, the entire staff goes into crisis mode. Conrad and Nic work on an injured EMT and Devon and Leela become trapped.

Watch at 8pm on FOX

Supergirl

It's prom night tonight on Supergirl, Nia and Brainy attempt to save Supergirl from the Phantom Zone by time-traveling back to Kara's home in 2009.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW