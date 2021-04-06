What's on TV for Tuesday, April 6

This Is Us is back tonight with a brand new episode focusing on Kevin and Madson, who are dealing with life with two newborns. The grooming teams are battling it out on a new episode of Pooch Perfect, and Max is on a mission to fix systemic racism at the hospital New Amsterdam.

This Is Us

Tonight on a new episode of This Is Us, Jack and Miguel bond. Kevin and Madison navigate challenges. Randall seeks out a new kind of support network.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Pooch Perfect

Tonight on a new episode of Pooch Perfect, the remaining nine grooming teams face off in the Immunity Puppertunity "shape up" where they must transform their dogs into a geometric shape.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

New Amsterdam

Tonight New Amsterdam continues its trend of taking on some of the large issues impacting the U.S. Today. Tonight Max is on a mission to fix systemic racism at New Amsterdam. Bloom treats a patient who reminds her that things aren't as they seem. Sharpe is overwhelmed while tending to a family matter.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

Kenan

When Kenan's mom, Bobbi, comes for a visit, it's apparent she's developed a new sense of independence. Kenan isn't quite ready for that, and finds himself competing for her attention.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on NBC

Supergirl

Tonight on a new episode of Supergirl, as the stakes with Lex are raised higher than ever before, Lena must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

NCIS

Tonight on a new episode of NCIS, Vance assigns McGee, Torres, and Bishop to COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS