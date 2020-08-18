What's on TV for Tuesday, August 18

How is it only Tuesday? If you’re looking for something to watch to help you make it to Wednesday we’ve found some pretty solid options today.

For those of you that have been spending your quarantine learning to cook there’s a new episode of Chopped tonight where you can potentially get some inspiration for your next meal. For cleaning enthusiasts, a new episode of What’s It Worth can potentially point you towards some high-dollar items you might want to consider selling rather than donating, and NBA fans can catch some playoff games tonight live for Florida.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

America's Got Talent

A new episode of America’s Got Talent airs tonight live from Universal Studios Hollywood. During the show, eleven performs will show the country what they’ve got. If you watch live, you can vote for your favorite performer to give them a boost toward potentially earning that $1 million prize.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on NBC

Undercover Billionaire

What if you’re working a minimum wage job, and your new coworker turns out to be a billionaire? That’s the general idea behind Undercover Billionaire. Today, billionaire Glenn Stearns returns to Earie, PA to take a look at Underdog BBQ, a year after he went undercover at the business. While there, he’ll check in on the team at the restaurant and offer some insight into how to build a $1 million business.

Watch tonight at 9:01pm EDT on Discovery

NBA Playoffs

It’s playoff time for the NBA! Tonight you can catch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. The Houston Rockets and 6:30pm EDT and then the LA Lakers vs. Portland Trailblazers at 9pm EDT. Both games are being played from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, from the NBA’s quarantine bubble where all the teams have been finishing out the season over the past few weeks.

Watch starting at 6:30pm EDT on TNT

Chopped

I’ve really enjoyed getting little cooking inspiration from cooking shows over the past few months. If you’re like me, then tonight’s Chopped might be a welcome treat. In tonight’s episode, chef’s will have to create appetizers using a peculiar pate and for the entree, they’ll be making a fish that they’ve never cooked before.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the Food Network.

Deadliest Catch

In a new episode of Deadliest Catch airing tonight Sig and Mandy work together to try to get Jake to do their prospecting, but Jake instead uses the chance to fill his own tanks instead. The Wizard crew also has to break through ice in order to rush Keith to a doctor.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Discovery

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Wish you had a million dollars to spend on a house? Shop virtually tonight in a new episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. In tonight’s episode Altman lists an actual castle in Beverly Ridge, yes, a castle. Meanwhile, James and David are trying to get their latest listing sold. As always, there’s a little drama in mix as it all happens as well.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on Bravo

What's It Worth?

If you’ve been doing a little pandemic cleaning, then you might have come across a thing of five that you want to get rid of that you also think might be worth a little cash. Tonight on What’s It Worth? Jeff Foxworthy travels around the country on the hunt for hidden treasure that people might own that could potentially net them a ton of cash.

Watch tonight at 9:30pm EDT on A&E