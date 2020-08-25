What's on TV for Tuesday, August 25

If you’re a parent that’s been homeschooling your kids at home the past few weeks I’ve got good news: Netflix released a science class today. While not a replacement for actual class, it might be a good enhancement to your kid’s current virtual education or at least a way for them to entertain themselves with some fun at-home experiments.

For the adults, America’s Book of Secrets is back and is taking on some of the country’s biggest top-secret organizations, and HBO’s Hard Knocks is offering a behind-the-scenes look at the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams’ seasons in SoFi park.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Emily's Wonder Lab

With many parents homeschooling their children this school year, there’s even more of a need for good educational programming. Emily’s Wonder Lab, debuting today on Netflix, serves as a science class of sorts. In the show, Emily Calandrelli makes STEAM activities fun by offering fun demos and at-home experiments to help kids think and learn at the same time.

Watch anytime on Netflix

America's Got Talent

America’s Got Talent is back tonight. In the show, 11 contestants battle it out for a chance at a $1 million prize. The variety show includes comedians, dancers, musicians, and other types of performers. If you watch live, you’re also able to vote for your favorites in real-time, potentially giving them a boost to the next round on the show.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

America's Book of Secrets: Special Edition

America definitely has its share on secrets. Tonight’s episode of America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition takes a look at “Top Secret Operations” specifically some of the activities and training done by the U.S. Special Forces and government agencies that handle things like surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence collecting missions.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on the History Channel.

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams are both gearing up for their very first season at SoFi stadium. In this third part of a series, which follows head coaches Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers and Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams, we get an all-access look at those preparations, many of which happened in pre-pandemic times.

Watch at 10pm EDT on HBO

Trinkets

Seasons 2 of Trinkets arrives on Netflix today. The teen drama follows three high school girls who befriend each other in a Shoplifters Anonymous group. Tonight the trip heads back to Lakeshore High School, and back to their shoplifting ways.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Chopped

Chefs head to the tropics tonight in a new episode of Chopped. We don’t know a ton about what’s being prepared, except that round one kicks off with a special island cocktail before moving on to create a delicious Hawaiian dish. There’s bound to be some delicious hits, and some epic misses while chefs attempt to cook with island fare.

Watch tonight at 10pm PDT on the Food Network

House Hunters International

If you’ve been considering living in another country, House Hunters can be a fun way to get a glimpse of what that home search might potentially be like. Tonight’s new episode has a couple looking at purchasing a home in Manta, Ecuador as a way to live close to extended family. As an added bonus, the coastal town also gives the couple the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of living near the coast.

Watch tonight at 10:31pm EDT on HGTV