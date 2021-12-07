What's on TV for Tuesday, Dec. 7

Top Picks Tonight

The People's Choice Awards honors fan favorites in music, TV, movies and pop culture

The Top 4 artists are revealed as safe by America's votes tonight on a new episode of The Voice

Leah and Teddy deliver devastating news to Angela on a new Our Kind of People

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

People's Choice Awards

Tonight, Kenan Thompson hosts The People's Choice Awards, honoring fan favorites in the worlds of music, TV, movies and pop culture; viewers worldwide make their selections from across 40 categories.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

FBI

Tonight on a new episode of FBI, the team attempts to extract key information from a vulnerable 9/11 widow, Hannah Thompson, who is shocked that her new "boyfriend" is the manipulative leader of a terrorist group.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Slow Hustle

The Slow Hustle, directed by Sonja Sohn, follows Detective Sean Suiter’s widow and local investigative reporters as they work to get answers in the Suiter case and hold the Baltimore Police Department and City Hall accountable. The conflicting theories on his death speak to stark divisions between the involved parties — an independent review board ruled his death a suicide, a theory that the Suiter family strongly resists. As new evidence emerges, the mystery deepens. It is revealed that Suiter had been summoned to testify in the now infamous Gun Trace Task Force trial, an elite police unit that proved to be one of the dirtiest in Baltimore’s recent history. Was his death a calculated effort to keep him silent or was Suiter himself a cop under scrutiny with a past he couldn’t face?

Watch anytime on HBO Max.

The Voice

Tonight on a new episode of The Voice, the Top 4 artists are revealed as safe by America's votes while the bottom four compete in the Instant Save.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, when the first day of Kit's experimental Flight Go team program sends Conrad out into the field, he builds a new relationship with a fellow doctor along for the ride.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

With her first hour-long Netflix comedy special, Nicole Byer's Big Beautiful Weirdo is sexy, fun and honest. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, the city where she first got her start in stand-up, Nicole discusses everything from how she basically is a vegan (she's just doing her part), what she's looking for in a man, just how crazy this past year-and-a-half has been and much more.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Our Kind of People

Tonight on a new Our Kind of People, Leah and Teddy deliver devastating news to Angela. Meanwhile, Piggy confesses some of the secrets from her past to Angela and a confrontation leads to Raymond's life changing.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.