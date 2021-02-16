What's on TV for Tuesday, February 16

Last week on This Is Us we saw Kevin trying to negotiate with a TSA agent to get on a flight to LA to catch the birth of his children. Tonight we’ll find out if he was successful. There are NBA and NHL games on tonight, as well as new episodes of The Resident, Big Sky, and more.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Washington Capitals are hitting the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the penguins, PPG Paints Arena.

Watch at 7pm EST on NBC Sports

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Phoenix Suns in some basketball. Tonight’s game is being played from the home of the Suns, PHX Arena.

Watch at 10pm EST on TNT

This Is Us

Tonight on a new episode of This Is Us, the Pearsons work to navigate some huge family milestones while they’re far apart from each other.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

Prodigal Son

Tonight on a new episode of Prodigal Son, the team investigates the murder of an architect who was tasked with renovating a supposedly haunted hotel.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, the hospital is making the transition from private to public. Nic struggles with her recovery and her friend Billie comes to the hospital to support her. Billie is a former Chastain colleague of Nic’s and her close friend.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Big Sky

On Big Sky, Cassie unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Ronald while she's knocking on doors and searching for clues. when she sees him, she has a memory of their first meeting.

Watch at 10pm EST on ABC

Bad Habits, Holy Orders

Five party girls abandon booze, boys and smartphones and move into a Catholic convent for four weeks of life-changing spiritual guidance in this authentic, insightful and warmly humorous reality series. How will these two vastly different groups cope when the wild materialistic lifestyle of the millennial generation collides with the devoted, simple existence of The Daughters of Divine Charity?

Watch anytime on Hulu