What's on TV for Tuesday, February 2

Medical dramas take the spotlight tonight with new episodes of both The Resident and Nurses on this evening. Cassie and Jenny are still on the case on a new episode of Big Sky, and the second season of Tiffany Haddich Presents: They Ready arrives on Netflix today.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Los Angeles Clippers and taking on the Brooklyn Nets at 7pm. That game is bring played from the home of the Nets, Barclay’s Center. Later, the Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors. That game will be played from the home of the Warriors, Chase Center in San Francisco.

Watch starting at 7pm EST on TNT

Prodigal Son

Tonight’s new episode of Prodigal Son kicks off with a murder at Claremont Psychiatric. Martin is excited that the murder is bringing the NYPD to him and he gets a chance to be even more involved in one of Malcom’s cases.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Nurses

Tonight on Nurses, Cargo and Ashley go through their past relationships. Naz tries to manage her personal feelings for a patient with the patient’s needs, and Keon deals with Molly's plans to sideline him.

Watch at 10pm EST on NBC

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, the staff works to try and diagnose a mother and daughter that come in that have complicated symptoms that make it hard for them to pinpoint a diagnosis. Devon’s mom also pays an unexpected visit.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Big Sky

Tonight on a new episode of Big Sky, Cassie and Jenny are on the hunt for Ronald. The duo are trying to prove Legarski’s guilt as well and end up pulling Grace in to help with their efforts.

Watch at 10pm EST on ABC

Tiffany Haddich Presents: They Ready

Once again, Tiffany Haddish will introduce six of her favorite comedians to Netflix members around the world with a second season of the stand-up comedy series They Ready. Each comedian, will perform a 15-20 minute set. This season features: Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Barbara Carlyle (Def Comedy Jam 25), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President), and Erin Jackson (Late Night with Seth Meyers). Haddish serves as executive producer for She Ready Productions alongside Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz.

Watch anytime on Netflix

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

On a new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life the group is on a weekend trip to Asheville. Everyone thinks that there will be problems with Ryan, but things between Whitney and Buddy are actually where things start to go wrong. Later, Whitney tests her stamina on a treacherous waterfall hike.

Watch at 9pm EST on TLC