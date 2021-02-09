What's on TV for Tuesday, February 9

You’ve got a lot of options tonight when it comes to what to watch. The Houston Rockets are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in some basketball, there’s a hockey game on, and there are new episodes of This Is Us and Prodigal Son on tonight.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Houston Rockets are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in some basketball. Tonight's game will be played from the home of the Pelicans, Smoothie King Center.

Watch at 7:30pm EST on TNT

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Tampa Bay Lightning are hitting the ice in game against the Nashville Predators. tonight's game will be played from the home of the Predators, Bridgestone Arena.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on NBC Sports

This Is Us

This Is Us is back tonight with a brand new episode. Tonight modern-day Kevin starts a stressful road trip, while younger Kevin heads to football training camp with Jack.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

Prodigal Son

Tonight on a new episode of Prodigal Son, Malcolm and Ainsley are both working to find the killer in the so-called "Debutante Slayings," but Ainsley's persistence has Malcolm worried about what her actual motive might be for finding the killer.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Tonight on a new episode on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, after calling out racial bias at the company, Simon wrestles with his future at SPRQ Point. Mo and Max pitch a new investor for their business venture.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Chopped

Four chefs are battling it out tonight on a new episode of Chopped. Tonight’s episode has the chefs preparing goat, including a need to show off their butchering skills.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, Conrad tries one last thing to save the hospital after its sale by Red Rock. While the hospital is on the verge of shutting down, the doctors start to think about their next career moves.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

On a new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life things start to look up for Whitney while on that Asheville getaway; however, she ends up discovering that Ryan has been keeping some pretty devastating news from her, new so big that she might not be able to trust him again. Later, she’s surprised by an unexpected call from Chase.

Watch at 9pm EST on TLC