What's on TV for Tuesday, July 27

Tonight’s the women's gymnastics team final. The chefs are preparing treats for a canine judge on a new episode of Chopped, and Pops and Ruby are getting re-married tonight on black-ish.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Olympics 2020

Tonight's Olympic coverage includes coverage of the women's gymnastics team final. Also, live coverage of the finals in women's 200m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly, women's 200m individual medley, women's 1500m freestyle.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

black-ish

Tonight on black-ish, Pops and Ruby are getting re-married and Dre's intimate wedding plans go awry when Pops' brother, Uncle Norman, shows up unexpectedly for the festivities.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on ABC

Chopped

Tonight on an unusual episode of Chopped, the chefs prepare treats for a canine judge.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network

Mighty Express

In season 4 of Mighty Express, the adventure continues for a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork!

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Conners

Tonight on The Conners, Darlene earns a promotion at Wellman Plastics, while Ben decides on a new career path. Meanwhile, Jackie tries an herbal tea leading to an emotional revelation.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC