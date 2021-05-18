What's on TV for Tuesday, May 18

The New York Yankees are taking on the Texas Rangers tonight in some baseball. We’ll see who earned a spot in the finale tonight on The Voice, and a burst pipe plunges the ED into chaos tonight on a new episode of New Amsterdam.

MLB Baseball

Tonight the New York Yankees are taking on the Texas Rangers in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Rangers, Globe Life Field.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ESPN

The Voice

Tonight on a new episode of The Voice, the top vote-getter from each team will automatically earn a spot to compete in the finale. The remaining artists will compete in a five-way Instant Save for a chance to earn the fifth spot.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

New Amsterdam

Tonight on a new episode of New Amsterdam, a burst pipe plunges the ED into chaos, Iggy counsels two stressed-out parents about their child, and Gwen and Calvin have some devastating news for Max.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

NCIS

Tonight on a new episode of NCIS, special agent Jessica Knight helps crack a case using high-tech body armor after being the lone surviving member of an explosion.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

Supernova

Sam and Tusker, partners of twenty years, are travelling across England in their old campervan visiting friends, family and places from their past. Following a life-changing diagnosis, their time together has become more important than ever until secret plans test their love like never before.

Watch anytime on Hulu

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, the wait is over as Conrad and Nic welcome the arrival of their baby girl. Meanwhile, Raptor's life begins to fall apart and he is forced to turn to Cain for help.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Chopped

Tonight on a new episode of Chopped there's a taco competition where four chefs attempt to prove who deserves to win all the dinero. A frantic first round leads to some missteps in the kitchen, and fish tacos are on the menu.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network