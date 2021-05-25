What's on TV for Tuesday, May 25

Tonight the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Houston Astros in some baseball. ABC is airing the first part of its new documentary about Mike Tyson, and tonight we’ll finally find out who is the winner of this season of The Voice.

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Houston Astros in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Astros, Minute Maid Park.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX Sports

Mike Tyson: The Knockout

Tonight ABC is airing Part 1 of its two-part documentary on Mike Tyson. Tonight’s episode begins with boxer Mike Tyson's youth and his transition from a bullied kid who, in a single instant, discovers his true power.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

NCIS

Tonight on a new episode of NCIS, while pursuing a dangerous arms dealer, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

The Voice

Tonight is live season finale of The Voice. Tonight host Carson Daly will reveal who America has chosen to be the winner and we'll be able to catch a few epic performances as well.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

This Is Us

It's time for Kevin and Madison's wedding! Tonight on the season finale of This Is Us, the Pearson family gets ready for the couple's wedding.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

Chopped

Tonight on a new episode of Chopped the chefs are preparing food based on peanut butter and jelly.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network