What's on TV for Tuesday, Oct. 19

The New York Islanders are taking on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight; the battle rounds conclude tonight on The Voice, and Dr. Fuentes continues her quest to remake the hospital in her vision on a new episode of New Amsterdam.

NHL

Tonight the New York Islanders are taking on the Chicago Blackhawks in some hockey. Tonight's game is being played from United Center.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

MLB Playoffs

The NLCS heads to Los Angeles as the Braves take on the Dodgers in Game 3 at 5 p.m. ET on TBS, while the ALCS between the Astros and Red Sox continues with Game 4 in Boston at 8 p.m. on FS1.

The Voice

The battle rounds conclude tonight on The Voice as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello to prepare their artists to go head-to-head.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

New Amsterdam

Tonight on a new episode of New Amsterdam, Dr. Fuentes continues her quest to remake the hospital in her vision. Max goes the extra mile to help a patient in need. Dr. Sharpe and Iggy find themselves at odds over a very serious issue.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

La Brea

Tonight on a new La Brea, the sight of a crashing plane spreads a wave of unexpected hope through the clearing as Eve and the other survivors search for its fallen pilot.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Resident

On a new episode of The Resident, while looking for a distraction on Halloween, Conrad treats a group of witches who send the ER into chaos. Also, Devon treats a patient who thinks he is being haunted by ghosts.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Supergirl

Tonight on a new episode of Supergirl, Kara lands her dream story for Catco, but when the city is suddenly attacked by a nightmare monster at the same time as her interview, she is forced to take a serious look at her life.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.