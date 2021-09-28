What's on TV for Tuesday, Sept. 28

The San Diego Padres are taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight! Bloom encourages Dr. Shinwari to be more aggressive in the ED on a new episode of New Amsterdam, and a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles that splits the Harris family in two on the premiere episode of La Brea.



MLB Baseball

Tonight the San Diego Padres are taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from Dodger Stadium.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

'New Amsterdam'

Tonight on a new episode of New Amsterdam, Max advises a young student at a science fair but encounters legal complications with her brilliant invention. Bloom encourages Dr. Shinwari to be more aggressive in the ED.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

'Stargirl'

Tonight on a new episode of Stargirl, with his world crashing down around him, Rick focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

'The Resident'

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, when one of the doctors is found unconscious in an elevator at Chastain, the staff frantically retraces his steps to figure out the cause, and Billie is faced with a personal conflict.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

'La Brea'

Tonight on the premiere of La Brea, as a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, the Harris family is split in two. Eve and her son are sent to a mysterious primeval world.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

'Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!'

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! is a one-off special featuring some of the most famous films in cinematic history along with a plethora of Hollywood A-listers, screenwriters, academics and critics as they guide us through the funny, weird and controversial clichés that appear on our cinema screens.

Host Rob Lowe invites viewers to examine the Hollywood clichés filmmakers can’t help but use, time and time again. With the help of the experts, Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! analyses the origins and evolutions of everything from "walking away from an explosion," to the "meet-cute" and "females running in stilettos" — there’s also a "Wilhelm Scream" montage for real movie buffs.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

'Supergirl'

Tonight on a new episode of Supergirl, Supergirl and team race Nyxly for control of a magical totem that controls courage. Supergirl and Nyxly battle and each get a piece of the totem.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.