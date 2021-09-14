What's on TV for Tuesday, September 14

Tonight’s the finale of America’s Got Talent. A bookworm goes back in time to meet her favorite author on a new episode of Fantasy Island, and the remaining three teams battle it out in the season finale of LEGO Masters.



America's Got Talent

It's finale time for America's Got Talent. Tune in tonight to the 2-hour finale and see who is crowned this season's big winner!

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Fantasy Island

A bookworm who wants to say yes to life goes back in time to meet her favorite author, and a competitive survivalist learns that the ultimate challenge is something he hasn't trained for.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

After a plane crash leaves Bear with amnesia, he must make choices to save the missing pilot and survive in this high-stakes interactive adventure.

Watch anytime on Netflix

LEGO Masters

Tonight Host Will Arnett, and Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard give the three remaining teams 24 hours to design and construct a "master" build on a new episode of LEGO Masters! Duos are given the freedom to build anything.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Supergirl

Tonight on Supergirl, Supergirl and team must stop Nyxly from vanquishing a familiar face from Supergirl's past – Mr. Mxyzptlk. Mxy returns and explains Nyxly's dark history to the super team.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

Travelers Megan Batoon, Jo Franco and Luis D. Ortiz discover more enchanting vacation properties for every budget and dish out tips for perfect stays.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Chopped

Tonight on Chopped, two diner favorites find a home in the ingredient baskets and the chefs have to make the most of milkshakes and French fries.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network