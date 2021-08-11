What's on TV for Wednesday, August 11
By Emily Price
The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in some baseball tonight. Murphy's desperate attempt to save Jess lands her in deeper trouble on a new episode of In the Dark, and The Kissing Booth 3 arrives on Netflix today.
MLB Baseball
Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN
Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN
In the Dark
Tonight on a new episode of In the Dark, Murphy's desperate attempt to save Jess lands her in deeper trouble. A disagreement between Gene and Josh is not without its consequences.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW
Good Trouble
Tonight on a new episode of Good Trouble, Alice hosts a Lunar New Year celebration at the Coterie; Callie and Gael address their communication issues and Malika and Tanya forge a new relationship.
Watch at 10pm EDT on Freeform
The Kissing Booth 3
It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?
Watch anytime on Netflix
Guy's Grocery Games
Tonight on a new episode of Guy's Grocery Games, Chef Antonia Lofaso and Guy Fieri's son Hunter pull a prank on Guy by turning this all-star competition into a full-on egg episode, even though Guy hates eggs.
Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network
Bake Squad
In each episode of Bake Squad, four individually brilliant bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day. These bakers have been personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough. For her next sweet trick, Tosi has built this squad of bakers who have one mission and one mission only: Make dessert dreams come true! High hopes, high temperatures, high stakes...all courtesy of the Bake Squad.
Watch anytime on Netflix
