What's on TV for Wednesday, August 12



After countless battles, tonight Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D comes to a dramatic conclusion in a special two-hour series finale. Things in the quarantined Big Brother house start to get exciting, and Shark Week continues on the Discovery channel.



Big Brother All Stars

If you haven’t been watching Big Brother this season it’s still early enough to start. Episode 3 of Season 22 of Big Brother airs tonight and is a special quarantine edition of the show. The “All Stars” edition of the show has houseguests forming the ultimate quarantine pod. While we’re all waiting for the moment when we can actually leave our houses, they’re fighting to stay inside theirs each week.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on CBS.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D comes to a dramatic conclusion tonight in the show's series finale. In tonight’s episode the team has to rely on their strengths in order to outsmart the Chronicoms. Meanwhile, Nathan and Sibyl are trying even harder to eliminate S.H.I.E.L.D permanently from the history books by making it as those it never existed.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on ABC.

(Un)Well

We all know the wellness industry is a cash cow. In a new docuseries landing today Netflix takes a look at the lucrative trillion-dollar wellness industry and whether or not all those products we’re constantly being marketed to lose weight and feel our best actually work.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Adam Devine's Shark Lair

Shark Week continues tonight on Discovery channel with Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair. In it, Devine and a team of experts explore a secret shark lair which might potentially be the world’s largest gathering tiger sharks. The official description of the show says “it’s the ultimate shark party, and they want to know what makes this party epic.” Don't we all?

Watch at 9:01pm EDT on Discovery.

House Hunters

House Hunters heads to Texas tonight where a 22-year-old first time home buyer looks for homes in San Antonio. She’s interested in homes that she can fix up herself and potentially subsidize with roommates, while her mom thinks she should look for a home that’s move-in ready instead. See what the choices are and find out which option she ends up going with tonight.

Watch at 10:01pm EDT on HGTV.

America's Got Talent

Tonight, five acts from last night’s show will advance to the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent. After they perform in the semi-finals, people who watch those performances live will have the opportunity to cast their vote to decide which performers get to advance to the next round.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on NBC.

Scary Movie 5

Looking for a little escape? We all are. Scary Movie 5 officially drops on Netflix today. The fifth movie in the parody series pokes fun of horror films from around 2013, back during simpiler times where, you know, we weren’t all living in a scary movie every single day.

Watch anytime on Netflix.