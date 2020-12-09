What's on TV for Wednesday, December 9

Tonight NBC is broadcasting a live-action musical version of Dr Seuss’ The Grinch. The three final singers are performing tonight on The Masked Singer, The Great Christmas Light Fight kicks off tonight on ABC, and Guy Fieri and his son Hunter are taking Guy’s Grocery Games into the chef’s homes.

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!

You may not be able to go to the actual theater right now, but you can get a little bit of the experience tonight through a presentation of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical. The two-hour event was filmed at the Troubadour Theatre in London and is a live-action version of the iconic tale.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

The Masked Singer

The final three singers are performing tonight on The Masked Singer. Their performances will include never-before-seen holiday songs. We’ll get new animated clues that point to the singer's identity, and the celebrities that have already been unmasked on the show this year will join the contestants on stage to perform some holiday favorites.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Court Cam

Tonight Court Cam takes a look at some of the wildest moments that have ever happened inside a courtroom including a fist fight, a defendant threatening a judge, and a bailiff trying to chase an escapee down a flight of stairs.

Watch at 9pm EST on A&E

Guy's Grocery Games

Life most other episodes of the show this year. Tonight’s episode of Guy’s Grocery Games is being played form the contestant’s homes. Guy and Hunter Fieri send groceries and an oversized stocking filled with holiday sweets that the chefs must incorporate into two different seasonal dishes to three chefs who will prepare the meals in their home kitchens.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

The Surgeon's Cut

The Surgeon’s Cut profiles four ground-breaking surgeons from around the world, each with a visionary approach to their craft. Viewers will follow along as they perform innovative operations and procedures, and reveal personal insight into their journey into medicine, providing a unique window into the world of surgery.

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Great Christmas Light Fight

Every neighborhood has that one house that goes all out for the holidays. The Great Christmas Light Fight outs those holiday decorating enthusiasts to the test. In this year’s premiere, celebrity judges: lifestyle expert, Carter Oosterhouse, and famed interior designer, Taniya Nayak will look at some elaborate lighting setups to determine who did the best job.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC