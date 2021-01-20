What's on TV for Wednesday, January 20

Happy Inauguration Day! Today you have a chance to watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris be inaugurated as the next President and Vice President of the United States during the day as well as attend a virtual celebration for the duo tonight across a number of different networks.

The Masked Dancer is also back with a new episode tonight, and there are new episodes of The Wall, The Conners, and Call Your Mother on tonight as well.

The Presidential Inauguration

America is getting a new president today. If you’re working from home, you can tune in and catch the Inauguration live on a number of different channels and streaming services. The actual Inauguration happens at noon ET; however, you can catch coverage starting at 4am on CSPAN, and most major networks and streaming services around 8am.

Watch at 4am ET on CSPAN, CBS, ABC, CNN, and more.

Celebrating America

Today Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were (or will be depending on when you're reading this) inaugurated as the President and Vice President of the United States. Tonight, a celebration for the duo is happening across multiple networks. Hosted by Tom Hanks, the 90-minute special "will highlight the strength of U.S. democracy, the perseverance of the country's citizens and the ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before.” Expected appearances include Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, and more.

Watch on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and Amazon Prime Video at 8:30pm EST.

The Wall

Tonight married couple Tamara and Leo take on The Wall on NBC. Today marks the beginning of a new season for the show, and a new air time.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

The Masked Dancer

Tonight on The Masked Dancer, four dancers from the premiere return to dance it out in the “Group A” finals. At the end of the night, one of the dancers will be unmasked while the remaining three will move on to become part of the “Super Six.”

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Riverdale

Riverdale returns tonight with a brand new episode. Tonight Betty and Jughead's investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

The Connors

Tonight on a new episode of The Connors, Harris brings home he new friend Josh, and the family isn’t quite so sure about his intentions. Later, Becky and Ben's attempt to build a closet stirs up family drama.

Watch at 10pm EST on ABC

Call Your Mother

The second episode of ABC’s new sitcom Call Your Mother airs tonight. On tonight’s show, Jean attempts to hang out with her kids during the day but quickly realizes they have jobs and lives of their own. Later she finds herself lost navigating the streets of Los Angeles where she’s able to make a new friend.

Watch at 10:30pm EST on ABC