What's on TV for Wednesday, January 27

Tonight the Lakers are playing the 76ers in some basketball, and the Chicago Blackhawks are hitting the ice against the Nashville Predators.

The Masked Dancer unmasks another dancer tonight taking the current count down to five, and Guy’s Grocery Games is cooking at some chef’s homes again while they’re under quarantine.

NBA Basketball

The Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers tonight starting at 7:45pm ET. Tonight’s game will be broadcast from Wells Fargo Center, the home of the 76ers. Later, the Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10pm EST from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Watch starting at 7:45pm EST on ESPN

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Chicago Blackhawks are taking on the Nashville Predators. Tonight's game will be played from the home of the Predators, Bridgestone Arena.

Watch at 7:30pm EST on NBC Sports

The Connors

Tonight on a new episode of The Connors, Darlene earns a promotion at Wellman Plastics, while Ben decides on a new career path. Later, Jackie gives an herbal tea a try and it leads her to an emotional revelation.

Watch at 10pm EST on ABC

The Masked Dancer

Tonight on The Masked Dancer the three finalists from both Group A and Group B come together. At the end of the night one of the six will be unmasked, and the remaining five will move on to be part of the final five on the show.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Penguin Bloom

Penguin Bloom tells the true story of Sam Bloom (Academy Award-nominated Naomi Watts), a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Guy's Grocery Games

Guy’s Grocery Games is still doing pandemic episodes this week. Tonight Guy and his son Hunter send three chefs boxes of the market's finest foods along with a scale and instructions for them to weight out 7 pounds of food that they’re actually going to use.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network