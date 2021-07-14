What's on TV for Wednesday, July 14

Tonight the Phoenix Suns are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals! Chef Nancy Silverton is challenging the home cooks with a fresh pasta challenge on a new episode of Masterchef, and with Murphy still on the run, Josiah enlists Darnell to try and track her down on a new episode of In the Dark.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

NBA Finals

Tonight the Phoenix Suns are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Tonight's game is being played from Fiserv Forum.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

Loki season finale

The final episode of Marvel's Loki has arrived. It's been quite the adventure thus far, with our variant Loki — created by the offshoot when Iron Man, Ant-Man and Captain America went back in time in Avengers: Endgame — and his other-universe self, Sylvie, about to figure out what this TVA thing is all about.

And, more important, whether they'll be able to stop it.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Heist

From Dirty Robber—the producers behind 2021’s Oscar-winning Best Short Film Two Distant Strangers—and Emmy nominated director Derek Doneen, comes a new Netflix documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off.

A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport ... and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history. Using dynamic reenactments, original interviews, and a fast-paced style that fits perfectly into the cinematic canon alongside films like Ocean’s Eleven and Catch Me If You Can, directors Derek Doneen, Martin Desmond Roe, and Nick Frew each take the helm of a single heist, told over two episodes.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Masterchef

Tonight on a new episode of Masterchef, Chef Nancy Silverton challenges the home cooks with a fresh pasta challenge. The cooks must prove they can master the Italian staple by preparing a pasta dish of their own.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Crime Scene Kitchen

Tonight on Crime Scene Kitchen, The bakers head back into the kitchen to take on a new dessert challenge.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Gunpowder Milkshake

Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them in the mother of all action movies.

Watch anytime on Netflix

In the Dark

Tonight on a new episode of In the Dark, With Murphy still on the run, Josiah enlists Darnell to try and track her down.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW