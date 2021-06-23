What's on TV for Wednesday, June 23
By Emily Price
The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the San Diego Padres tonight!
MLB Baseball
Tonight the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the San Diego Padres. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Padres, Petco Park.
Watch at 10pm EDT on ESPN
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Tonight on a new episode of Kids Say the Darndest Things, a group of virtuoso violinists give a jaw-dropping performance and Tiffany Haddish talks with kids about how to make a buck.
Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS
The Blacklist
Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, Reddington makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity.
Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC
Masterchef
On a new episode of Masterchef tonight, Chef Masaharu Morimoto sets the bar high with his monkfish demonstration, leaving the cooks desperate to impress in their first elimination challenge.
Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX
Crime Scene Kitchen
The bakers head back into the kitchen tonight for a new episode of Crime Scene Kitchen to take on a new challenge and the duo that falls short will head home.
Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX
Good on Paper
After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer has stumbled upon the perfect guy. On paper, he checks all the boxes but is he everything he appears to be?
Watch anytime on Netflix
The Bold Type
On a new episode of The Bold Type, Kat struggles to get a movement off the ground and is faced with a life changing opportunity. Sutton gets an unexpected call that threatens the progress she's made at therapy.
Watch at 10pm EDT on Freeform
