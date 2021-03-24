What's on TV for Wednesday, March 24

Sports fans have a few options to choose from tonight. The Buffalo Sabres are hitting the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins in some hockey, and the Boston Celtics are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in some basketball. It’s wild card night tonight on The Masked Singer, and Jackie confronts some competing restaurants that are posting fake negative reviews tonight on The Conners.

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Buffalo Sabres are hitting the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Penguins, PPG Paints Arena.

Watch at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC Sports

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Boston Celtics are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Bucks, Fiserv Forum.

Watch at 7:45 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

The Goldbergs

Tonight on a new episode of The Goldbergs, Beverly projects her own insecurity onto Adam. Later when Geoff asks Erica to go to the local Nancy Glass talk show with him, Barry teams up with Geoff's sister Joanne to change his mind.

Watch at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC

The Masked Singer

It's wild card night tonight on The Masked Singer. Tonight the first-ever wildcard character enters the competition. Members of Group "A" also return to the stage for their second performances of the season.

Watch at 8 p.m. Eastern on FOX

The Conners

Tonight on a new episode of The Conners, Dan feels helpless when Louise refuses to let him put himself at risk for her. Meanwhile, Jackie recruits Neville to help her confront the competing restaurants that are posting negative reviews.

Watch at 9 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Seaspiracy

Passionate about ocean life, a filmmaker sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species — and uncovers a sinister global conspiracy.

Watch anytime on Netflix