What's on TV for Wednesday, May 26

The Masked Singer finale is tonight! We’ll get to see performances from the final three players as well as see who they all actually are once they’re unmasked and a winner is crowned! The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Houston Astros, and Carol receives a second chance at life when a new heart becomes available on a new episode of Chicago Med.

The Masked Singer

Tonight on the season finale of The Masked Singer, all three remaining singers will perform and all three will be unmasked, but only one singer will be awarded the Golden Mask Trophy in the Season Five finale.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Chicago Med

On a new episode of Chicago Med, Carol receives a second chance at life when a new heart becomes available. Ethan and Dean find themselves in hot water with an old patient.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Houston Astros. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Astros, Minute Maid Park.

Watch at 7:30pm EDT on ESPN

Guy's Grocery Games

Tonight on a new episode of Guy's Grocery Games, Hunter Fieri puts his dad, Guy, through Triple G boot camp when a few guests drop in to pay the Fieris a visit and play along with action-packed Salute the Troops games.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Food writer Stephen Satterfield embarks on a vibrant and powerful culinary journey that celebrates the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people.

Watch anytime on Netflix