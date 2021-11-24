What's on TV for Wednesday, Nov. 24

The new Marvel TV series Hawkeye debuts on Disney Plus today; the Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Boston Celtics in some basketball; and Ryan's family dynamic grows more complicated on a new episode of Batwoman.

NBA Basketball

Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Boston Celtics in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from TD Garden in Boston.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

Tonight Saturday Night Live will highlight memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches from its 47 seasons.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

CSI: Vegas

When the CSIs are called to investigate human remains found in a convention center owner's bathtub, Sara and Grissom use the case to get close to attorney Anson Wix's star forensic expert tonight on a new CSI: Vegas.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Hawkeye

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Watch anytime on Disney Plus.

Batwoman

On a new Batwoman, Ryan's family dynamic grows more complicated. She also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke and Mary. Meanwhile, Alice finds a new sidekick to do her bidding.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Tonight on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, when the Legends crash land in 1940s Seattle, they find themselves right in the middle of WWII with a surprise guest.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.