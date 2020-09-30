What's on TV for Wednesday, September 30

Things get interesting tonight on The Masked Singer with the addition of new celebrity contestants and costumes. American Murder Story takes on the tale of a missing 34-year-old mother and her two daughters, and NBA Countdown tackles some of the top storylines centered around the NBA.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

The Masked Singer

Tonight on The Masked Singer, the all-new celebrity contestants that are part of Group B are introduced to the audience. During their introductions, they’ll also perform for everyone in brand new custom-made costumes designed specifically for this season.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on FOX

NBA Countdown

Maria Taylor hosts NBA Countdown, a talk show centered around the top storylines from the NBA. Analysts Jalen Rose and Jay Williams join.

Watch tonight at 8:30pm EDT on ABC

Guy's Grocery Games

Tonight on Guy’s Grocery Games, Guy invites four swine-dining chefs to go hog-wild for a shot at $20,000. Everything on tonight’s episode is pork-based, and competitors are working to show off their best using items acquired in Guy’s grocery store.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network

American Murder: The Family Next Door

In 2018, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As heartbreaking details emerged, their story made headlines worldwide. Told entirely through archival footage that includes social media posts, law enforcement recordings, text messages and never-before-seen home videos, director Jenny Popplewell pieces together an immersive and truthful examination of a police investigation and a disintegrating marriage. American Murder: The Family Next Door is the first film to give a voice to the victims.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Married at First Sight

Ever wonder how a marriage would go if you, you know, married someone right when you met them? Find out how month one has gone between the couples married on the show. While things are going great for some, others think they might end up divorced before month number two rolls around.

Watch tonight at 8pm on Lifetime