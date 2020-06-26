What's on TV for Friday, June 26, 2020

Source: Aleks Dorohovich/Unsplash (Image credit: Aleks Dorohovich/Unsplash)

It's awards season! Sort of. The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards — rescheduled from earlier this year thanks to the global pandemic — are tonight. This is the one where daytime TV gets its due, and it's worth watching.

CBS leads all networks with 57 nominations, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 55. Syndicated shows garnered 53 nominations, followed by NBC (43), Netflix (40), ABC (38) and PBS (28).

General Hospital is atop the show nominations with 23, followed by Days of Our Lives (22), The Young and the Restless (21), and *The Bold and the Beautiful (13).

Elsewhere, former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton is still making the arounds and is on Bill Maher tonight on HBO.

Here's the full list of what's up today. All times are Eastern.

Friday's prime-time TV

47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, CBS, 8 p.m.: The 47th annual gala saluting soaps, daytime talk and children's programs.

WWE SmackDown, Fox, 8 p.m.: Action from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Shark Tank, ABC, 8 p.m.: An entrepreneur from Wisconsin asks the Sharks for cheddar, hoping he has not bitten off more than he can chew.

World of Dance, NBC, 8 p.m.: More callbacks.

Masters of Illusion, The CW, 8 p.m.: Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Mai Wynn, Jay Jay, Murray SawChuck and Jarrett & Raja. Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers.

Great Performances, PBS, 9 p.m.: Gloria: A Life is a unique interpretation of feminist icon Gloria Steinem's life is told by an all-female cast starring Emmy Award winner Christine Lahti and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.

The Wall, NBC, 9 p.m.: Nearly 50 years apart - grandmother and granddaughter duo Nellie and Taylor from Quarryville, Pennsylvania, take on The Wall.

20/20, ABC, 9:01 p.m.: A newsmagazine mixing investigative pieces with human-interest and celebrity features.

Friday's sports on TV

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

ARCA Auto Racing: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 race, FS1, 6 p.m.

Friday's late-night shows

Real Time with Bill Maher, HBO, 10 p.m.: Former National Security Advisor John Bolton, journalist Kara Swisher, author Wes Moore and political analyst James Carville.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC, 11:34 p.m.: Guests include Pierce Brosnan, Nicole Richie and musical guest Blackpink.

Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS, 11:35 p.m.: Keegan-Michael Key, host of CBS's new series "Game On!"; musical performance by Milky Chance and Jack Johnson.

**Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC, 11:35 p.m.:* Actress Regina King (Watchmen).

Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC, 12:36 a.m.: More from the comedian-turned-talk show host.

The Late Late Show with James Corden, CBS, 12:37 a.m.: Actress Dakota Johnson; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh, NBC, 1:36 a.m.: Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher plus signature segments, games and sketches.

What's new Friday on Netflix

Amar y vivir (Netflix Original): After returning home from the military, country boy Joaquín is blindsided by a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets aspiring singer Irene.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film): Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world's biggest song contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star.

Home Game (Netflix Documentary): From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docuseries explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world.

Straight Up

What's new Friday on HBO

Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020

What's new Friday on Amazon Prime Video

Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 - Amazon Original series

What's new Friday on Disney+