What's on TV for Friday, June 26, 2020
Catch the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards ... tonight!
It's awards season! Sort of. The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards — rescheduled from earlier this year thanks to the global pandemic — are tonight. This is the one where daytime TV gets its due, and it's worth watching.
CBS leads all networks with 57 nominations, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 55. Syndicated shows garnered 53 nominations, followed by NBC (43), Netflix (40), ABC (38) and PBS (28).
General Hospital is atop the show nominations with 23, followed by Days of Our Lives (22), The Young and the Restless (21), and *The Bold and the Beautiful (13).
Elsewhere, former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton is still making the arounds and is on Bill Maher tonight on HBO.
Here's the full list of what's up today. All times are Eastern.
Friday's prime-time TV
- 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, CBS, 8 p.m.: The 47th annual gala saluting soaps, daytime talk and children's programs.
- WWE SmackDown, Fox, 8 p.m.: Action from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
- Shark Tank, ABC, 8 p.m.: An entrepreneur from Wisconsin asks the Sharks for cheddar, hoping he has not bitten off more than he can chew.
- World of Dance, NBC, 8 p.m.: More callbacks.
- Masters of Illusion, The CW, 8 p.m.: Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Mai Wynn, Jay Jay, Murray SawChuck and Jarrett & Raja. Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers.
- Great Performances, PBS, 9 p.m.: Gloria: A Life is a unique interpretation of feminist icon Gloria Steinem's life is told by an all-female cast starring Emmy Award winner Christine Lahti and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.
- The Wall, NBC, 9 p.m.: Nearly 50 years apart - grandmother and granddaughter duo Nellie and Taylor from Quarryville, Pennsylvania, take on The Wall.
- 20/20, ABC, 9:01 p.m.: A newsmagazine mixing investigative pieces with human-interest and celebrity features.
Friday's sports on TV
- PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
- ARCA Auto Racing: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 race, FS1, 6 p.m.
Friday's late-night shows
- Real Time with Bill Maher, HBO, 10 p.m.: Former National Security Advisor John Bolton, journalist Kara Swisher, author Wes Moore and political analyst James Carville.
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC, 11:34 p.m.: Guests include Pierce Brosnan, Nicole Richie and musical guest Blackpink.
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS, 11:35 p.m.: Keegan-Michael Key, host of CBS's new series "Game On!"; musical performance by Milky Chance and Jack Johnson.
- **Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC, 11:35 p.m.:* Actress Regina King (Watchmen).
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC, 12:36 a.m.: More from the comedian-turned-talk show host.
- The Late Late Show with James Corden, CBS, 12:37 a.m.: Actress Dakota Johnson; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.
- A Little Late with Lilly Singh, NBC, 1:36 a.m.: Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher plus signature segments, games and sketches.
What's new Friday on Netflix
- Amar y vivir (Netflix Original): After returning home from the military, country boy Joaquín is blindsided by a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets aspiring singer Irene.
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film): Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world's biggest song contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star.
- Home Game (Netflix Documentary): From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docuseries explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world.
- Straight Up
What's new Friday on HBO
- Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020
What's new Friday on Amazon Prime Video
- Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 - Amazon Original series
What's new Friday on Disney+
- Man in Space
- Mars and Beyond
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
- Raven's Home (S3)
- Tarzan
- Tarzan II
- Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 — Series Premiere: With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras for a six-part documentary series to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios' near-century of moviemaking. For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening — and at times jaw-dropping — view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the No. 1 animated feature of all time
- It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer — Episode 107 "Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs": Bill meets dogs who find lost pets. Then, he visits a truffle-hunting dog.
- Disney Family Sundays — Episode 134 "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs": The Green family and Amber team up for a project inspired by Snow White's seven dwarves.
- One Day At Disney — Episode 130 "Marc Smith: Story Artist": Marc Smith, Director of Story, Frozen 2 at Walt Disney Animation Studios, shows how a drawing can become the key to a moving, emotional story. As he sketches characters, Smith emotionally engages with his work to create a bond between himself and the character. Marc blurs the line between fiction and reality, resulting in a lifelike portrayal on the screen.
