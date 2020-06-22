What's on TV for Monday, June 22, 2020

Source: Wang John/Unsplash (Image credit: Wang John/Unsplash)

The biggest thing on TV today actually doesn't matter. Well, it's not that it doesn't matter, but it's just that while Liverpool returns the pitch fro the first time since the global pandemic shut down sports worldwide, they'll have to wait a little longer to clinch the Premier League championship after failing to get a win on Sunday against Everton. Now the Reds need Burnley to beat or tie Manchester City on Monday, then beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

It's all but a done deal, but this is why we play the games, folks.

For everything else on TV on Monday that's not Liverpool, read on.

On TV in prime time tonight

The Neighborhood (CBS), 8 p.m.: A surprise delivery prompts Dave and Gemma, as well as Calvin and Tina, to examine the power dynamics in their respective relationships.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! (ABC), 8 p.m.: When one of the most beloved Bachelors – Ben Higgins – had his heart broken by Kaitlyn, he wondered if he would ever find love.

The Titan Games (NBC), 8 p.m.: West region 2: The true meaning of a titan.

9-1-1 (Fox), 8 p.m.: Athena and the 118 respond to bizarre emergency calls on Halloween, including a flock of crows terrorizing a field trip, an office employee having a close encounter with an eight-limbed creature and a ghost-like girl wandering a neighborhood.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW): Four members of the regular cast, accompanied by guest stars, perform various comic games and sketches.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS), 7:30 p.m.: With Abishola only helping part-time, Bob, Douglas and Christina struggle to take care of Dottie.

With Abishola only helping part-time, Bob, Douglas and Christina struggle to take care of Dottie. All Rise (CBS), 9 p.m.: Lola and Emily find themselves on opposing sides when the key witness in a murder trial is the victim's 11-year-old daughter. Also, when Mark's key witness in a case winds up in a Vegas jail, Luke accompanies Mark on a road trip to the desert to bring the witness back.

All Rise (CBS), 9 p.m.: Lola and Emily find themselves on opposing sides when the key witness in a murder trial is the victim's 11-year-old daughter. Also, when Mark's key witness in a case winds up in a Vegas jail, Luke accompanies Mark on a road trip to the desert to bring the witness back.
The Wall (NBC), 8 p.m.: Goldin, a fitness guru who started a nonprofit to encourage kids to exercise and read, and fiancé Linda, currently a college professor and soon to earn her doctorate, take on the Wall.

Goldin, a fitness guru who started a nonprofit to encourage kids to exercise and read, and fiancé Linda, currently a college professor and soon to earn her doctorate, take on the Wall. 9-1-1 Lone Star (Fox), 9 p.m.: Owen and the team race to deal with a runaway bull at a used car lot and an apparent electrocution at the hands of an LA transplant. Meanwhile, Owen is determined to prove he is physically fit for the job while undergoing chemo.

9-1-1 Lone Star (Fox), 9 p.m.: Owen and the team race to deal with a runaway bull at a used car lot and an apparent electrocution at the hands of an LA transplant. Meanwhile, Owen is determined to prove he is physically fit for the job while undergoing chemo.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW): Aspiring magicians, Shawn Farquhar, Helen Coghlan, Ondrej Pšenicka and Paul Gertner, are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work out how it was done.

Aspiring magicians, Shawn Farquhar, Helen Coghlan, Ondrej Pšenicka and Paul Gertner, are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work out how it was done. Bull (CBS), 10 p.m.: Bull mounts the defense of an idealistic state judge, Judge Duggan, who's on trial for obstruction of justice after she helped a trial witness evade federal arrest in her courtroom. During voir dire, Benny looks for jurors who believe the law is open to interpretation.

Bull (CBS), 10 p.m.: Bull mounts the defense of an idealistic state judge, Judge Duggan, who's on trial for obstruction of justice after she helped a trial witness evade federal arrest in her courtroom. During voir dire, Benny looks for jurors who believe the law is open to interpretation.
Dateline NBC, 10 p.m.: NBC's durable newsmagazine, featuring a mix of investigations, news updates and interviews.

Tonight's late-night shows

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC), 11:34 p.m.: Actor Will Ferrell, and musician John Legend.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS), 11:35 p.m.: James Corden, author Ibram X. Kendi, and Bright Eyes with the music.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC), 12:35 a.m.: Jerry Seinfeld makes an appearance.

Jerry Seinfeld makes an appearance. Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC), 12:36 a.m.: Remote guests include actor Jason Sudeikis and Mike O'Brien and second-chance theater.

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS), 12:37 a.m.: Screenwriter, actor and producer Lena Waithe, music from Raleigh Ritchie.

