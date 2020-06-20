What's on TV today: Belmont Stakes, a world record feat of strength, and Ford v Ferrari

Source: Ajeet Mestry/Unsplash (Image credit: Ajeet Mestry/Unsplash)

It's tempting to reach the weekend and lament the lack of live sports in the United States. And perhaps that's true. Baseball is still shut down, and that would make up the bulk of the live sports in the U.S. at the moment.

But out in the rest of the world, which appears to have a better handle on the global pandemic, sports are starting to wake up. That includes soccer (football!) in England and Germany.

But there are two events in the U.S. that need to be highlighted today. The first is a world-record attempt of an 800-pound bench press by powerlifter Julius Maddox. That's ... a lot of weight, and he'll be going for it at noon Eastern time on ESPN.

And while the Kentucky Derby was postponed until September for 2020, the Belmont Stakes — usually the second leg of the Triple Crown series — will be run today without crowds. We'll still have a long TV event starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

And Ford v Ferrari premieres tonight on HBO.

That's actually a pretty full day, so long as you don't mind not going anywhere.

Today's sports on TV

Premier League: Watford vs. Leicester (NBCSN), 7:30 a.m.

Watford vs. Leicester (NBCSN), 7:30 a.m. Horse racing: Royal Ascot (NBC), 9 a.m.

Royal Ascot (NBC), 9 a.m. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg (FS1), 9:20 a.m.

Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg (FS1), 9:20 a.m. Premier League: Brighton vs. Arsenal (NBCSN), 9:55 a.m.

Brighton vs. Arsenal (NBCSN), 9:55 a.m. Bench Press World Record Attempt: Powerlifter Julius Maddox attempts a ridiculous 800-pound benchpress on ESPN at noon

Powerlifter Julius Maddox attempts a ridiculous 800-pound benchpress on ESPN at noon Premier League: West Ham vs. Wolves (NBC, Telemundo), 12:30 p.m.

West Ham vs. Wolves (NBC, Telemundo), 12:30 p.m. PGA Tour: RBC Heritage (Golf Channel); 1 p.m.; (CBS), 3 p.m.

RBC Heritage (Golf Channel); 1 p.m.; (CBS), 3 p.m. Horse racing: Belmont Stakes (NBC), 3 p.m.

Belmont Stakes (NBC), 3 p.m. Cornhole: Pro Invitational Qualifier (ESPN), 1:30 p.m.; ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Pro Invitational Qualifier (ESPN), 1:30 p.m.; ESPN2, 4 p.m. Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace (NBC Sports App), 2:45 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace (NBC Sports App), 2:45 p.m. UFC: Fight Night Prelims (ESPN), 5 p.m.

Fight Night Prelims (ESPN), 5 p.m. UFC: Fight Night Las Vegas, Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Fight Night Las Vegas, Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov, ESPN, 8 p.m. Boxing: Top Rank Boxing Emanuel Navarette vs. Uriel Lopez (ESPN), 11 p.m.

New today on HBO