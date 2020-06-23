What's on TV for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Source: Scheier Hr/Unsplash (Image credit: Scheier Hr/Unsplash)

Tuesday maybe isn't the TV powerhouse that it used to be, but that's not to say that there's nothing on. Far from it, in fact.

For starters, there's plenty of European football (that's soccer for those of us in the United States) on today, with a pair of games from Italy's Serie A league, and a couple of games from the English Premier League.

Then we find ourselves in the usual prime-time lineup, wiht new fare from pretty much every broadcast network.

And on late-night TV, Cobert has landed former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton, whose tell-all book was officially released today (never mind that it's been available for a few days now), and he's making the rounds.

Keep on reading for the full lineup of what's worth watching today:

Tonight on TV in prime time

NCIS, CBS, 8 p.m.: While investigating a Marine's murder, the team uncovers a labyrinth of live-streaming spy cameras hidden in the rooms of a Virginia motel.

The Conners, ABC, 8 p.m.: Jackie is faced with a difficult decision that brings the family and community together. Meanwhile, Becky starts working a new late-night shift at Casita Bonita and Darlene goes to extreme measures to mend her relationship with Harris.

America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 p.m.: More auditions.

Hell's Kitchen, Fox, 8 p.m.: After a shocking change, many are left unhappy and the tension in the dorms is at an all-time high. The next day, the chefs are challenged to work in pairs and cook different types of fish on cedar and hickory wood planks.

American Masters, PBS, 8 p.m.: Toni Morrison explores the powerful themes she confronted throughout her literary career in this artful and intimate meditation that examines the life and work of the legendary storyteller.

Stargirl, The CW, 8 p.m.: Courtney makes a difficult decision after Pat confronts her about the potential consequences of recruiting new members to the JSA. Elsewhere, Barbara shows up in support of Mike's science fair, and Courtney, Yolanda, Beth and Rick prepare for their first major.

FBI, CBS, 9 p.m.: A loving husband and father is kidnapped after accidentally getting involved in illegal dealings far beyond what he imagined. Also, Jubal must make a difficult decision regarding his family and their future.

Black-ish, ABC, 9 p.m.: Rainbow and Dre realize Junior's been taking them for granted, so they decide it's time to band together and cut him off for good. Meanwhile, Jack discovers he has a very lucrative talent, only Ruby wants to use it for all the wrong reasons.

Gordon Ramsey's 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Fox, 9 p.m.: Gordon Ramsay's "Hell On Wheels" travels to Seafarer's, a seafood restaurant located in Manquin, VA. Chef Ramsay and his crew find a restaurant in a prominent location that should be doing well and is instead tearing apart the family.

Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 p.m.: Fitting in at school and standing out at work proves difficult for Rainbow and Alicia.

FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 p.m.: The team searches for a cyberstalker who will stop at nothing to get revenge on those he believes wronged him; someone from Hana's past offers her help on the case, but at a price she's not willing to pay.

The Genetic Detective, ABC, 10 p.m.: The Genetic Detective follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore as she uses her unique research skills to transform the face of crime solving.

World of Dance, NBC, 10:01 p.m: The callbacks.

Today's sports on TV

Premier League: Leicester City vs. Brighton, NBCSN, 12:55 p.m.

Leicester City vs. Brighton, NBCSN, 12:55 p.m. Seria A: SPAL vs. Cagliari, ESPN, 1:25 p.m.

SPAL vs. Cagliari, ESPN, 1:25 p.m. Premier League: Tottenham vs. West Ham, NBCSN, 3:10 p.m.

Tottenham vs. West Ham, NBCSN, 3:10 p.m. Seria A: Genoa vs. Parma, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Tonight on late-night TV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC, 11:34 p.m.: Actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kenya Barris, musician Michael Stipe & Big Red Machine.

Late Show with Stephen Colbert, 11:35 p.m.: Former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton, actor Leslie Odom Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC, 12:35 a.m.: Actor/comedian Patton Oswalt.

Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC, 12:36 a.m.: Remote guests Chelsea Handler, actor Andrew Rannells.

The Late Late Show with James Corden, CBS, 12:37 a.m.: Actors Will Ferrell and Billy Porter, musician Phoebe Bridgers.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh, NBC, 1:36 a.m.: Justin Hartley, Lea Michele.

