When will the next episode of 'Made for Love' hit HBO Max?

We're now six episodes in to Made for Love on HBO Max, and a few things are clear: First, it's hilarious. Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Billy Magnussen and Caleb Foote make sure of that. Second is that it's wrong. Very, very wrong. Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Billy Magnussen and Caleb Foote make sure of that, as does the novel by Alissa Nutting, on which the series is based.

One more thing that is very apparent: We can't wait for the next episode. Unfortunately, we have to.

New episodes of Made for Love drop on HBO Max on Thursdays. That means that the next episodes drop on April 15. (We got three on April 1, and three on April 8.)

That also happens to be when we'll get the season finale of Made for Love, as the final two episodes will land next week.

If you've yet to watch, the gist is that a Google-like CEO named Byron Gogol (yes, very Google-like) puts a chip into his wife so that he can better understand her. (Sounds easier than, ya know, talking to her.) And things get weird from there.

Here's the full line from HBO Max:

The comedy series is a darkly absurd and cynically poignant story of love and divorce following Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her "emotional data" as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron's able to watch Hazel's every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane.

Yes, you read that right. "Synthetic partner." Diane.

And things will wrap up on April 15.