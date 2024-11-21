Where is Emmerdale? Fans baffled after huge episode goes missing from ITVX

Emmerdale fans have been left baffled after heading to ITVX for their latest dose of drama from the Yorkshire Dales to find tonight's episode is missing from the streaming service.

Soap fans know that both Emmerdale and Coronation Street are now available to watch on ITVX at 7am the morning they air on ITVX. But sadly for fans hoping to find out what happens in tonight's episode, there will be a bit of a wait.

It's no surprise that viewers want to know what happens after last night's dramatic epsiode (Wednesday, November 20) saw Cain do the unthinkable and cheat on his poorly wife, Moira, while she was in hospital having brain surgery.

Desperately worried about Moira and unable to cope with what might happen if the surgery went badly, Cain hit self-destruct mode.

Surely it is only a matter of time before Moira discovers the truth? (Image credit: ITV)

Instead of being by his wife's side Cain got drunk and ended up in a fight with Jimmy King when he suggested that Belle was lying about Tom's abuse towards her.

But it wasn't only drunken fighting that Cain got up to, becasue he also had a confrontation with his brother Caleb's wife, Ruby Fox-Miligan which quickly took a shocking turn. Ruby told Cain to go and be with Moira after she found him hiding out at the garage, however, the tension between them soon turned to unexpected passion and they slept together.

Both Cain and Ruby were mortified by what had happened and were adamant no one should ever find out what they did... but now fans are desperate to find out what happens next and will have to wait until tonight's double-bill to air on ITV1 and 7.30 pm.

What To Watch has reached out to Emmerdale for more information.

There's tension up at Home Farm between Will and Kim. (Image credit: ITV)

Also in tonight's missing episode, Ross is in cahoots with Jai, who is out for payback on Caleb and the pair plan to steal some pricy stock - but soon things take an unexpected turn.

Elsewhere, the drama between Kim and Will continues at Home Farm when Will remains hopeful that Kim will agree to marriage mediation, but Kim has other ideas and offers him £100,000 to get out of her life as quickly as possible!

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.30pm on ITV1 and is usually available to stream early on ITVX from 7am.