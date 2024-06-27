Where's the gross raincoat Jackson? Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb goes dapper in Slow Horses season 4 first look

You'd be forgiven if you didn't quite recognize Jackson Lamb in recently released first-look images for Slow Horses season 4. The apathetic leader of Slough House looks like he has ditched his trademark grubby raincoat that has been one of his primary accessories in the first three seasons of the Apple TV Plus spy series and that he has perhaps (gasp) washed and/or combed his usually greasy hair. Has Lamb turned over a new leaf and is going to be acting and dressing more professional?

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses season 4 (Image credit: Apple TV)

We certainly hope not, as Gary Oldman's BAFTA-nominated performance as the veteran spy who shows more enthusiasm for drinking and breaking wind than he does for his job has been one of the highlights of the series has been one of the highlights of the critically-acclaimed spy series. Perhaps the fact that he could be emerging from UK's iconic pub The Shakespeare (seen in the background) is a hint that even in his fancy new duds, Lamb still fancies himself a pint.

Of course, Lamb's wardrobe and antics are just one of the key reasons that we're super excited to learn that Slow Horses season 4 is going to be premiering on Wednesday, September 4. Apple TV Plus announced the premiere date on June 27, sharing that the first two episodes of the new season will premiere on September 4, with a single new episode then releasing each week through October 2. That means we'll have six new episodes of Slow Horses to enjoy this fall (the standard number of episodes for the show).

It was December 2023 when we last had new episodes of Slow Horses. As per tradition with the show, the Slow Horses season 3 finale featured a teaser for the new season (Apple TV Plus did not make it available online, but you can find it with a bit of sleuthing), but now we have official word from the streamer about what this season is going to focus on.

Slow Horses is continuing following the order of Mick Herron's Slough House series, with season 4 being based on the fourth entry, Spook Street. Here is the official synopsis of the season:

"Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House."

In addition to Oldman, series regulars Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce are all returning. New additions to the cast include Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke and James Callis.

You can take a look at some more first-look images from the new season right here:

Image 1 of 7 Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Christopher Chung, Tom Brooke, Kadiff Kirwan and Rosalind Eleazar in Slow Horses (Image credit: Apple TV) Jack Lowden in Slow Horses (Image credit: Apple TV) James Callis and Kristin Scott Thomas in Slow Horses (Image credit: Apple TV) Jonathan Pryce in Slow Horses (Image credit: Apple TV) Ruth Bradley in Slow Horses (Image credit: Apple TV) Hugo Weaving in Slow Horses (Image credit: Apple TV) Joanna Scanlan in Slow Horses (Image credit: Apple TV)

To watch Slow Horses season 4 when it premieres on September 4, or catch up with the first three seasons of the show, you must be a subscriber to Apple TV Plus. If you're looking for similar shows or movies, Netflix has a Gary Oldman classic that can help with that.