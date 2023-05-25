Who won Survivor 44? Fans react to that massive three-hour finale

After weeks of wondering, we finally have a victor of Survivor season 44—and it's not who we thought it would be.

Wednesday night's episode was an extended three-hour finale featuring the final five of the Survivor season 44 cast: Yam Yam Arocho, Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Lauren Harpe had to finish puzzles, start fires, plead to the jury and cry their way to the title of sole survivor and that $1 million grand prize.

Naturally, with puzzles involved in the first immunity-slash-reward challenge, we already knew that Carson—who had been practicing the game's famous jigsaws back home prior to arriving at the island—would easily take that first comp, granting him not only immunity and a direct spot in the final four but also a feast at the Sanctuary complete with spaghetti, carrot cake and Yam Yam, whom he invites to join,

It was at the Sanctuary that Carson and Yam Yam started strategizing who to knock out next, with their longtime ally Carolyn's name coming up from the latter. "I think between Carolyn and Lauren, Carolyn is the biggest threat...she wants us to believe that she's not in control but she knows exactly what she's doing," Yam Yam said. However, the Tika Three remained intact going into the final five Tribal Council, during which Lauren was ultimately voted out and sent to the jury.

The final four then had to take on the last immunity challenge of the season, Simmotion, one of the franchise's most infamous comps in which players have to catch balls flying out of a metal chute with one arm tied behind their backs. Heidi comes out the winner, securing her spot in the final three of the season.

Even more, Heidi manages to make fire the fastest of not only the remaining players this season but of Tribal Council history, at three minutes and two seconds. Alas, that knocked out Carson from the game, leaving Heidi, Yam Yam and Carolyn to go in front of the jury as the top three and plead their individual case.

And after a majority vote of seven from the jury, it was Yam Yam—not the fan-favorite Carolyn—who ended up the sole survivor, with Heidi coming in second place with one vote. Carolyn did not receive any votes, a fact that shocked viewers at home.

Yam Yam's win marks the first LGBTQ+ Survivor winner since Todd in season 15 back in 20017, and the first queer winner of color in franchise history.

Fans react to the tribe member who won Survivor 44

Agreed! What a deserving sole survivor! Yam Yam was one of the greatest, funniest, strategic players ever!! Great job 👏 👏👏👏May 25, 2023 See more

congrats to yam yam for winning survivor!! ngl wasn’t expecting that #Survivor44May 25, 2023 See more

My heart breaks for Carolyn, but I AM SO HAPPY A TIKA WON.LETS GO YAM YAMTHIS SEASON WAS SO GOOD#Survivor44 #SurvivorMay 25, 2023 See more

Thoroughly satisfied with this season. An emotional finale & beautiful cast. Yam Yam you had me at hello! He did that! 🙌🏽 #Survivor44 #survivorMay 25, 2023 See more

Yam yam the worst winner in survivor history @survivorcbs can we get a season where people just wanna compete for a million bucks and not cry their eyes out every episode?May 25, 2023 See more

Yam Yam working with Carson on making fire was one of the most endearing Survivor moments of all time. He won my vote in that moment! #Survivor44 @survivorcbsMay 25, 2023 See more

I remember the first time I saw Yam Yam was in the preview last season where he said, "I can't wait to poop in the ocean." I thought, "Who is this weirdo?" Now, here we are. 😂 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/IOWorJpP6jMay 25, 2023 See more

Yam Yam won #Survivor44. Well-deserved. One of my Faves. Great FTC performance. Satisfied that Heidi got 1 vote. So underrated the whole season. Carolyn wasn't a bad player, but I have a feeling some Jury members didn't take her seriously.#Survivor #SurvivorFinale #SurvivorCBS https://t.co/ded9k4GvwUMay 25, 2023 See more

As a Gay Puerto Rican Man and a SuperFan Of #Survivor I am Beyond Proud of #YamYam For Winning Survivor… Richard Hatch…. Todd and Now Yam Yam The only Openly Gay Men to Win Survivor in It’s 44 Seasons WOW …. Congrats @itsyamilpr https://t.co/hlRH9k3ipLMay 25, 2023 See more

I am totally happy with the winner this season of survivor but Carolyn didn't get one vote? Yam Yam was edited as the winner the whole season loved that!May 25, 2023 See more

Yam Yam's manifestations are literally iconic #Survivor44 #SurvivorMay 25, 2023 See more

Catching up. Happy for Yam Yam but so sad that Carolyn got zero votes. I will say the moment Yam Yam talked about deciphering body language it was his to lose #survivorMay 25, 2023 See more

yam yam survivor winner? flopMay 25, 2023 See more

I'm struggling big-time rn because Yam Yam has been my second favorite (behind Carolyn) since day one and I love that he won, but no votes for Carolyn has me feeling something dark very deeply.... I didn't see that coming. #SurvivorMay 25, 2023 See more