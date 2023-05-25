Who won Survivor 44? Fans react to that massive three-hour finale

By Christina Izzo
published

The tribe member who won Survivor 44 just made franchise history

“Absolute Banger Season” – The remaining five castaways must climb their way to victory in the immunity challenge to earn a feast at the sanctuary and a spot in the final four. Also, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor on the two-hour season finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 24, (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+
(Image credit: CBS)

After weeks of wondering, we finally have a victor of Survivor season 44—and it's not who we thought it would be. 

Wednesday night's episode was an extended three-hour finale featuring the final five of the Survivor season 44 cast: Yam Yam Arocho, Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Lauren Harpe had to finish puzzles, start fires, plead to the jury and cry their way to the title of sole survivor and that $1 million grand prize.

Naturally, with puzzles involved in the first immunity-slash-reward challenge, we already knew that Carson—who had been practicing the game's famous jigsaws back home prior to arriving at the island—would easily take that first comp, granting him not only immunity and a direct spot in the final four but also a feast at the Sanctuary complete with spaghetti, carrot cake and Yam Yam, whom he invites to join,

It was at the Sanctuary that Carson and Yam Yam started strategizing who to knock out next, with their longtime ally Carolyn's name coming up from the latter. "I think between Carolyn and Lauren, Carolyn is the biggest threat...she wants us to believe that she's not in control but she knows exactly what she's doing," Yam Yam said. However, the Tika Three remained intact going into the final five Tribal Council, during which Lauren was ultimately voted out and sent to the jury. 

The final four then had to take on the last immunity challenge of the season, Simmotion, one of the franchise's most infamous comps in which players have to catch balls flying out of a metal chute with one arm tied behind their backs. Heidi comes out the winner, securing her spot in the final three of the season.

Even more, Heidi manages to make fire the fastest of not only the remaining players this season but of Tribal Council history, at three minutes and two seconds. Alas, that knocked out Carson from the game, leaving Heidi, Yam Yam and Carolyn to go in front of the jury as the top three and plead their individual case. 

And after a majority vote of seven from the jury, it was Yam Yam—not the fan-favorite Carolyn—who ended up the sole survivor, with Heidi coming in second place with one vote. Carolyn did not receive any votes, a fact that shocked viewers at home. 

Yam Yam's win marks the first LGBTQ+ Survivor winner since Todd in season 15 back in 20017, and the first queer winner of color in franchise history. 

Fans react to the tribe member who won Survivor 44

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 