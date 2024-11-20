Why Abbott Elementary is not new tonight, November 20

Abbott Elementary has truly hit its stride this season, earning high marks from critics and fans alike. Personally speaking, I think Abbott Elementary season 4 is the best of the series. Unfortunately, for all of us hoping to see what’s next for Janine (Quinta Brunson) and the rest of the Abbott bunch, we won’t be able to watch a new episode on Wednesday, November 20.

Abbott Elementary isn’t rolling out a new episode this week due to The 58th Annual CMA Awards, which kicks off at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. Instead of watching Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) navigate their newfound romance, Ava (Janelle James) taking digs at Janine or Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) offering his usual quirky advice, you should prepare to see the likes of Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and more hit the CMA stage in primetime.

So when can Abbott Elementary fans look forward to seeing another new episode of the comedy? The next new episode won’t actually air until Wednesday, December 4. Given next week is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, ABC is opting to air some alternative programming in the show’s timeslot. The family-friendly special, The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 airs on November 27 on ABC starting at 9 pm ET/PT.

When school is finally back in session for the Philadelphia-based series, two new episodes will air instead of one, and at a different time. The first episode, "Winter Show," airs at 8 pm ET/PT on December 4. Here is a synopsis of what fans can expect to see:

"Despite a few setbacks, Barbara is determined to make Abbott Elementary’s first-ever holiday show a success. Meanwhile, Jacob’s brother arrives for his visit earlier than planned."

The second episode, titled "Winter Break," airs at 8:30 pm ET/PT. Here is the synopsis for that:

"Melissa hosts the Schemmenti family Christmas Eve dinner and goes to great lengths to make sure everything is perfect. Meanwhile, Janine and Gregory get an unexpected guest."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now if you can’t go without your Abbott Elementary fix for the next two weeks, then we suggest you rewatch some of your favorite episodes from the season over on Hulu or Disney Plus.