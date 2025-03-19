Why Celebrity Jeopardy! is not new tonight, March 19

TV fans have been enjoying watching famous people test their knowledge in Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 over the first few months of the year. But if you’re eagerly awaiting the semifinals of the primetime Jeopardy! tournament, you’ll have to wait a bit. Following the final game of the quarterfinals last week, there is no new episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 airing on Wednesday, March 19, on ABC.

In fact, Celebrity Jeopardy! is on a two-week hiatus as the next new episode, which will be the first of three semifinal games, is not airing until Wednesday, April 2. As for why that is, this looks like it may just be a network choice to extend the season, as other regular Wednesday night programming on ABC — including Abbott Elementary season 4 and Shifting Gears this week — are airing as usual.

However, Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 reruns are going to be airing on ABC on March 19 starting at 9 pm ET/PT. There will actually be two reruns airing, with the second taking the place of What Would You Do? at 10 pm ET/PT. You can watch these Celebrity Jeopardy! reruns (games featuring Rachel Brosnahan, Seth Green and Margaret Cho and Roy Wood Jr., Brian Jordan Alavarez and Phoebe Robinson) if you have access to your local ABC station. If you’ve cut the cord, you can stream these or other Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 episodes on-demand on Hulu.

Celebrity Jeopardy! has become an annual spring tradition on ABC, as well-known celebrities compete in the classic American game show to win money for charities. Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings once again oversees the proceedings.

This is just one of a few primetime Jeopardy! tournaments that have become hits on ABC. TV viewers have also enjoyed Jeopardy! Masters, which brings back some of the game’s best players and recent champions for a head-to-head tournament. There is every expectation that a third Jeopardy! Masters tournament will take place, but details have not been announced as of yet (perhaps they’re waiting for this latest season of Celebrity Jeopardy! to come to an end).

Again, in addition to no new episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! on March 19, there will also be no new episode next week, on March 26. The next new episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3, which will feature the first semifinal game, will take place on April 2, at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Keep up with who advanced in this year's tournament with our Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 bracket.