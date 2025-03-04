If you're hoping to catch a new episode of Doc tonight, you might be in for a surprise if you turn on the TV tonight , as the medical drama won't be there. The Fox lineup will look a little different tonight and we have everything you need to know about why Doc is not new tonight, March 4.

The Tuesday night Fox lineup will start off the way it usually does, with an all-new episode of Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares season 9 at 8 pm ET/PT. However, beginning at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, coverage of President Donald Trump's Joint Address to Congress will kick off on the network and will be followed by the Democratic response, offered by Michigan senator Elissa Slotkin. The speech is expected to feature President Trump's vision for his second term in the White House. The local news will follow coverage of the speech.

Doc will be back on Tuesday, March 11, with an all-new episode titled "What Goes Up...," and while we don't have a description for the episode we do know that the March 18 episode is titled "Must Come Down," which suggests that the two episodes are connected.

Doc has been a very popular new show for Fox. Arriving at mid-season, it's the story of Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker), a brilliant Chief of Internal Medicine who suffers a traumatic brain injury in a car accident and loses the last eight years of her memory. She's forced to navigate the new realities of her life as she struggled to piece her memory back together while getting back to work.

The freshman medical drama has performed well enough not only to earn a second season pickup, but it received a full 22-episode order for the 2025-2026 TV season. This is great news for the show given that it premiered in the middle of the season; mid-season shows typically earn shorter second season orders, but with the news Doc will join the ranks of former Fox medical dramas like The Resident with a full season's worth of episodes in the fall.

In the meantime, you can catch up on previous episodes of Doc on Hulu ahead of the show's return next week.