Why is Casualty CANCELLED this weekend? Viewers react to the news

Saturday nights only mean one thing for Casualty fans - the latest instalment of all the drama at Holby City Hospital.

But this weekend, Casualty won't be showing - much to the disappointment of fans of the show.

Wimbledon will be showing in its place this Saturday night, meaning viewers won't get another episode until a fortnight's time.

It's safe to say that Casualty fans aren't happy with the news, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment.

'I just realised that #Casualty is not on tomorrow and I am SAD,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

While another said, 'When you have to find something else to do because your favourite program isn’t on tomorrow Xx'

And a third wrote, looking forward to next week's instalment, 'Next week’s #Casualty, to absolutely no one’s surprise, is ‘How to Save a Life’.

Last week's episode received rave reviews from fans, who were eager to see what happens next.

'Finished #Casualty catch up and finally with the Jodie/Max reveal! Hope we see them rebuild. Have done a nice job so far of introducing the new nurses especially Jodie/Rida friendship. But omg Sah & Paige I love you both but how dare you do that to Teddy! He's the sweetest.'

While another said, 'Does anyone else think that Sars storyline in #Casualty is going to be that they go abroad for the top surgery and it gets bodged so they are either really ill or die. I do hope not.'

Tune in next week to find out what happens next at Holby City Hospital.

Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.