Why is Casualty CANCELLED this weekend? Viewers react to the news
Casualty fans are not happy about this news!
Saturday nights only mean one thing for Casualty fans - the latest instalment of all the drama at Holby City Hospital.
But this weekend, Casualty won't be showing - much to the disappointment of fans of the show.
Wimbledon will be showing in its place this Saturday night, meaning viewers won't get another episode until a fortnight's time.
It's safe to say that Casualty fans aren't happy with the news, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment.
'I just realised that #Casualty is not on tomorrow and I am SAD,' wrote one fan on Twitter.
I just realised that #Casualty is not on tomorrow and I am SAD 😔July 7, 2023
While another said, 'When you have to find something else to do because your favourite program isn’t on tomorrow Xx'
When you have to find something else to do because your favourite program isn’t on tomorrow Xx #Casualty pic.twitter.com/tkDs3WA6LHJuly 7, 2023
And a third wrote, looking forward to next week's instalment, 'Next week’s #Casualty, to absolutely no one’s surprise, is ‘How to Save a Life’.
Next week’s #Casualty, to absolutely no one’s surprise, is ‘How to Save a Life’. pic.twitter.com/tG2L246ILLJuly 7, 2023
Last week's episode received rave reviews from fans, who were eager to see what happens next.
'Finished #Casualty catch up and finally with the Jodie/Max reveal! Hope we see them rebuild. Have done a nice job so far of introducing the new nurses especially Jodie/Rida friendship. But omg Sah & Paige I love you both but how dare you do that to Teddy! He's the sweetest.'
Finished #Casualty catch up and finally with the Jodie/Max reveal! Hope we see them rebuild. Have done a nice job so far of introducing the new nurses especially Jodie/Rida friendship. But omg Sah & Paige I love you both but how dare you do that to Teddy! He's the sweetest.July 5, 2023
While another said, 'Does anyone else think that Sars storyline in #Casualty is going to be that they go abroad for the top surgery and it gets bodged so they are either really ill or die. I do hope not.'
Does anyone else think that Sars storyline in #Casualty is going to be that they go abroad for the top surgery and it gets bodged so they are either really ill or die. I do hope notJuly 5, 2023
Tune in next week to find out what happens next at Holby City Hospital.
Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.