Why on earth is Finn burning all his bridges on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Why, Finn? Why? Finn's latest decisions on The Bold and the Beautiful have me so confused. He's not just burning bridges over Sheila Carter, he's obliterating them.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) has been waffling over his birth mother for almost a year now. After charges against Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) were dropped, Liam (Scott Clifton) spotted Finn giving his birth mother a hug in the courthouse hallway. He filmed the scene for posterity, and that hug became the fodder for many angsty moments ever since.

Though Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) is the woman who raised Finn and helped him to become the doctor he is now, Finn says he can't deny the "pull" he has toward Sheila as his birth mother. When Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) killed Sheila after Sheila broke into the house, Finn was torn about his wife killing his birth mother. While he was concerned about her, he was sad to lose the woman who gave birth to him.

Now that Sheila is alive, though, Finn isn't holding back on his emotions. In fact, he's been so happy and joyful about Sheila that we can't remember the last time we saw him like this. You'd think he'd just won the lottery, he's so excited. And at the moment the good doctor doesn't seem to realize how bad this situation really is.

Upon learning that Sheila is alive, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Liam (Scott Clifton) were furious. When Hope (Annika Noelle) told them that Finn was happy that they found her, they were incensed. How could Finn choose Sheila over his family?

While Finn was trying to explain the joyous discovery to Steffy, Sheila was tormenting Li at the hospital, delighting in her shock upon seeing that the villain was alive and well.

Finn is so blinded by his joy at seeing Sheila that he's not thinking clearly. His decision to rekindle his relationship with her, granting her forgiveness for all of her sins, will cost him his relationships with Steffy, Li and the other people in his life. Ridge and Liam alone will make sure of it. At the end of the day, Finn might be left with Sheila, Deacon (Sean Kanan) and, maybe, Hope. He's giving up everything for Sheila and we can only hope that he's happy with his decision when it's all said and done.

