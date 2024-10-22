Will Ivy be another headache for Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Ivy Forrester is coming back to Los Angeles on The Bold and the Beautiful. Will her presence be another headache for Steffy?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has her hands full these days as she walks a fine line between protecting her company’s best interests and not creating a rift between her family. Hope for the Future has become a hot-button issue for a number of reasons for Steffy, not the least of which is Hope’s (Annika Noelle) kiss with Finn (Tanner Novlan). She’s trying to use the line as a carrot to keep Hope in check, but during the recent staff meeting, things got a little more complicated.

Not only is Hope for the Future tied to Hope, but it’s also tied to RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Zende (Delon De Metz), as they stepped up as lead designers after Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) left. When they heard Steffy attacking the line and not giving it much space to grow, they were concerned. In fact, they were stunned to see Steffy trying to close the door on Hope for the Future without giving the line the space and support it needs to thrive.

Thankfully, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) spoke up about the need to offer more resources to Hope’s line, noting that it would be a travesty to lose the line that represents so much for Forrester Creations. This gave Hope, Zende and RJ some hope for their futures, and it also stunned Steffy.

Enter Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer). Ivy was most recently in town for a layover, which gave her just enough time to reconnect with her one-time beau, Liam (Scott Clifton). Steffy ran into them at Il Giardino and there was no mistaking the iciness between the cousins given their history with Liam. Now she’s back in LA.

Could Ivy be another thorn in Steffy’s side when it comes to Hope for the Future? Here’s where it could be interesting.

Ivy has no real reason to support Hope, but she would want her cousins RJ and Zende to thrive. She also wants to support her niece, Electra (Laneya Grace), who is very likely going to become Will Spencer’s (Crew Morrow) new romantic interest. Given that Will is Liam’s brother, and if supporting Hope’s line makes Liam happy, then she’ll probably be on board with ruffling her cousin Steffy’s feathers a bit to keep the line going.

There’s no mistaking the tension between the two women and we can absolutely imagine that Ivy will see how Steffy is trying to sink Hope’s line and call her out for it, if for no reason other than to rile her up, and that means another headache for Steffy.