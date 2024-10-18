The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of October 21: hey, it's Electra and Ivy

It's a Forrester family reunion this week Let's look at the preview of The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of October 21.

It's a family affair as two new Forresters arrive in Los Angeles, and while everyone loves a family reunion this isn't going to make things easy for everyone. In fact, things are about to get pretty complicated for just about everyone....

Take a look at the preview of what's coming up for the week of October 21 on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Here’s the preview for next week #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/7RvKt4gSXkOctober 18, 2024

Things are about to get even more interesting around Forrester Creations as Ivy and Electra Forrester arrive. Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) was in Los Angeles recently on a layover and she was keen to see Liam (Scott Clifton), but now she's back in town with her niece, Electra (Laneya Grace). Electra runs into Will (Crew Morrow), literally, and it looks like this could be the beginning of a beautiful relationship. (Poor Bill, having his son tied to the Forresters through work and through his relationship!) Speaking of relationships, Liam wants to rekindle his relationship with Hope, but having Ivy in town could make things very complicated because the last time they saw each other she confessed that she still thinks about their time together. Is Ivy's presence a roadblock to his plan to get back with Hope, or is a new path rolling out before his eyes, one that involves Ivy Forrester?

Hope (Annika Noelle) knows that she has a supporter in Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), who stood up for her at the staff meeting, but she's also discovering that his feelings for her run very deep and he wants to take things to the next level. Has she healed enough from her relationship with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to jump back into things?

And then there's Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Steffy was suspicious of Carter's support for Hope but she trusts her chief operating officer and wants to believe that he has the company's best interests at heart. But what happens when she finds out that Carter's heart has plans for Hope, too?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.